NHL DFS for March 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Friday, March 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure anchored his lineup with Edmonton center Connor McDavid. The result: McDavid fired nine shots on net, scored in regulation, and scored in a shootout, returning a whopping 28 point on FanDuel.



Anybody who had McDavid in their lineup was well on their way to a winning NHL DFS night.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Friday and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineups. He sharing them only over at SportsLine.



For Friday, McClure is all over Flames wing Micheal Ferland as a value play at $4,500 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



Ferland's price remains extremely low as he works his way back into the lineup following an undisclosed injury. But there's great value in this selection because he's a 20-goal scorer for the season and recorded an assist in his second game back on Wednesday against Buffalo.



He gets an extremely favorable matchup against a poor Ottawa team on Friday, so take advantage of this opportunity to steal a prolific scorer for next to nothing.



If you roster Ferland, you'll have plenty of room to add a big-time player like Stars center Tyler Seguin, who is $8,300 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.



Seguin has been on a hot streak recently, recording six points in his last seven matchups. Look for another big performance on Friday as the Stars look to keep pace in the playoff standings in a crucial game against the Ducks.



McClure is also targeting a defenseman who has been exploding over the past few weeks. Based on his recent production and favorable matchup, he's in position to go off for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and double-digits on DraftKings. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash game and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player with over $1 million in career winnings.