NHL DFS for May 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for NHL playoffs

Before you enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL playoff action Thursday, May 10

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Thursday's Game 7 between the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets

One value pick that McClure loves for Thursday: Jets center Mathieu Perreault at $7,200 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

Perreault is appearing in just his third game of the series due to injury, but he's been productive when he's on the ice, recording a power-play goal in Saturday's Game 5 win. With the season on the line, expect the Jets to lean on their veteran center for valuable ice time at even strength and on the power play.

Another selection that McClure loves for Thursday: Predators forward Filip Forsberg at $12,000 on FanDuel and $11,800 on DraftKings.

Forsberg has been one of the most explosive players in the playoffs, posting seven goals and eight assists through 12 games. He was a catalyst in Nashville's pivotal Game 6 win on the road, scoring an astonishing between-the-legs goal and tallying another on a breakaway to help extend this series.

He's part of Nashville's lethal top line that also includes Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson, so look for the 23-year old phenom to pile up points on FanDuel and DraftKings on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued forward who has multiple-goal upside Thursday. Based on his recent production and dream matchup, he's in position to return huge DFS numbers

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday