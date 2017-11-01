NHL DFS for November 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel for NHL action on Wednesday night, you need to hear what SportsLine's NHL expert David Kelly has to say.



Kelly has multiple years of empirical NHL research, including home/visiting team performance and penalty/power play effects on Over/Unders. The result: during the NHL playoffs last season, he correctly predicted 39 out of 50 Over/Unders, a stunning 78 percent cash rate!



Now Kelly has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Wednesday night and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player Kelly absolutely loves: Derek Dorsett. Dorsett is a hard-knocking winger for Vancouver, which hosts New Jersey. Dorsett is just the kind of grinding forward who will see plenty of action against the similarly-styled Devils. Expect Dorsett's ice time to increase, along with his scoring opportunities. More ice time will lead to more opportunities for Dorsett in a game the Canucks are favored by 1.5.



Dorsett is a complete steal at just $3,500 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews.



Matthews is in a favorable spot to make his $7,700 price tag a steal. Anaheim is without two top defensemen and also Ryan Getzlaf, who figured to shadow the young Leafs center. Should Matthews and his linemates show up to play fully cranked, it will be a long night for the Ducks.



Kelly is also targeting another star player who has a price tag that makes him a must-play on Wednesday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is NHL guru David Kelly putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Wednesday night and what star has dropped to a price that makes him a must-play? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Wednesday from the guy who correctly predicted 39 out of 50 Over/Unders in last season's playoffs, and find out.