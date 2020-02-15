NHL DFS: Mitchell Marner and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy hockey picks for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

The 2019-20 NHL season is deep into its second half and with the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline looming, there are some big names being dangled on the trade block. The Minnesota Wild have already dealt Jason Zucker to the Penguins and it's rumored that defenseman Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin are also available. Barring a last-minute deal, both are expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Sharks. Both get valuable power-play time in Minnesota, but can you trust either in your NHL DFS lineups with NHL trade rumors swirling?

Meanwhile, despite the Blackhawks fading in the standing, Patrick Kane isn't going anywhere and he's one of the most expensive options in the NHL DFS player pool on Saturday. Chicago takes on Calgary in a game where the over-under is 6.5, tied for the highest of the night, so it's likely to be a popular source for NHL DFS stacks. Before making any NHL DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the optimal NHL DFS strategy from Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday NHL schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NHL DFS picks.

McClure's top NHL DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NHL DFS picks is Maple Leafs wing Mitchell Marner at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. The 22-year-old is part of one of the most dynamic lines in hockey along with Auston Matthews and William Nylander and then that trio links up with John Tavares and Tyson Barrie on the power play. And on Saturday, that top power-play unit will go up against a Senator penalty kill that ranks 21st in the NHL.

Marner has 58 points in 47 games so far this season and 21 of his points have come on the power play. He should get a lot of quality opportunities on Saturday and that's why he's a must-roster in NHL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Part of his optimal NHL DFS strategy includes rostering Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon ($8,800 on FanDuel, $8,300 on DraftKings), who is on a six-game point streak and has four points in his last two games as well. The 24-year-old has put up 196 points in his last two full seasons but he's having his best season ever in 2019-20, with 80 points through 56 games.

On Saturday, the Avalanche will take on the Kings for the first time this season and MacKinnon had five points in three games against Los Angeles last season. Meanwhile, the Kings are struggling in 2019-20, sitting in eighth-place in the Pacific Division and ranking 25th in the NHL in goals against (186).

How to set your NHL DFS lineups on Saturday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Saturday. He's a huge steal at his price point and this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.