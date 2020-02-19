NHL DFS: Patrice Bergeron and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy hockey picks for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

There are 12 teams stocking Wednesday's NHL DFS player pool with a number of interesting matchups on tap. David Pastrnak, who's recorded 82 points this season, and the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins travel to play Leon Draisaitl and the Pacific Division-co-leading Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston has won nine of its last 10, though it has still lost ground in its bid for the Presidents' Trophy as Tampa Bay has won 11 straight.

Another intriguing matchup sees Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche try to snap a three-game skid against Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders at 10 p.m. ET. Are Pastrnak, Draisaitl, MacKinnon or Barzal strong NHL DFS plays on Wednesday evening? Before you scour the NHL DFS player pool and lock in your NHL DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the optimal NHL DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

For Wednesday's slate, one of McClure's top NHL DFS picks is Bruins center Patrice Bergeron at $7,700 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. Bergeron has been on a tear so far in February, scoring four goals and tallying eight points in eight games this month. He has scored in Boston's last three games, and has a point in each of his last five outings.

Bergeron has been as consistent as it gets on the Bruins' first line, recording 51 points in 50 games so far this season. Bergeron and Boston get the Oilers on Wednesday, a team in the bottom half of the NHL defending his position. Lock him in as one of the top overall NHL DFS plays on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NHL DFS strategy Wednesday also includes rostering Avalanche wing Gabriel Landeskog ($6,700 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings). Landeskog tallied two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's overtime loss to the Lightning. Landeskog has been sensational in February, piling up five assists in nine games so far this month.

The Avalanche captain, Landeskog is back at full form after missing over a month with a lower-body injury. Still, through 42 games he has 15 goals and 28 points. Landeskog and Colorado get the Islanders on Wednesday at the Pepsi Center, a place he has 10 goals and 16 points this season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NHL DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday.

