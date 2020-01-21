NHL DFS: Patrick Kane and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy hockey picks for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

The 2019-20 NHL season is more than half gone and with the 2020 NHL All-Star Game coming up on Saturday, teams are looking to finish strong before the break. The Chicago Blackhawks have won five games in a row to get themselves back into the thick of NHL playoff picture, and on Tuesday they'll take on the Florida Panthers in a game where the over-under is set at 6.5. That's the highest total of any game on Tuesday night and that will make stars like Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau popular picks for NHL DFS lineups.

The Vegas Golden Knights will also be in action and their power-play currently ranks eighth in the NHL. But they're going up against the third-ranked penalty kill of the Boston Bruins, so including Mark Stone, Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty, Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore in your NHL DFS stacks could be a risky move. Before you scour the NHL DFS player pool and lock in your NHL DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the optimal NHL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday NHL schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NHL DFS picks.

McClure's top NHL DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday's slate, one of McClure's top NHL DFS picks is Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Kane scored his 1,000th career point on Sunday, becoming the 90th player in NHL history to reach that mark. Even though he's now in his 30s, he continues to be one of the most dynamic wings in hockey.

Kane had a career-high 110 points last season and has 62 points in 50 games so far in 2019-20. He's currently on a 10-game point streak, turning in 15 points total during that span. He's had 14 multi-point games on the season and with his power-play line-mate Jonathan Toews pouring in 13 points in his last six games, Kane has had more support of late.

Part of McClure's optimal NHL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bruins center Patrice Bergeron ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings), who has 41 points in 41 games this season. At 34, Bergeron is still one of the best two-way centers in the game and he's actually increased his presence as a point-scorer as he progresses in age.

Bergeron has averaged more than a point per game over the last three seasons (1.08). He's scored a goal in each of his last two games and he's a solid bet to provide a solid return in NHL DFS again on Tuesday night playing on arguably the top line in hockey alongside David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.

How to set your NHL DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. He's a huge steal at his price point and this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.