NHL DFS: Sidney Crosby and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy hockey picks for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

The 2019-20 NHL season is rolling toward the Stanley Cup Playoff, and several teams take the ice Friday to improve their possibilities for playoff hockey. The Pittsburgh Penguins welcome the Montreal Canadiens to town with hopes to take another step toward qualifying for a 14th straight season of postseason participation -- the longest active streak in the NHL. Among the NHL DFS picks to consider in that game is Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, who has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak and has 53 points in 42 games against Montreal. Canadiens goalie Carey Price has allowed four goals in splitting two decisions against Pittsburgh -- which is 19-5-4 at home -- this season.

The New Jersey Devils have been hot recently with a man advantage, scoring at least one power-play goal in seven of their last eight games and going 9-for-31 during that stretch. Devils wing Kyle Palmieri, who has tallied six of his team-leading 39 points in the last five games leads his team against the Carolina Hurricanes and center Sebastian Aho -- who is one of the hottest players in the NHL, with at least one goal in six straight games to push his team-leading total to a career-high 31. Before you scour the NHL DFS player pool and lock in your NHL DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the optimal NHL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday NHL schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NHL DFS picks.

McClure's top NHL DFS picks for Friday

For Friday's slate, one of McClure's top NHL DFS picks is Penguins center Sidney Crosby at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Crosby is on a two-game points streak, having tallied an assist against the Lightning on Tuesday and scoring against the Panthers on Saturday. Crosby is back to peak form following core muscle surgery that caused him to miss 28 games earlier this season, as he has 10 goals and 31 points in 27 games this season.

Despite his abbreviated ice time this season, the Penguins have definitely felt Crosby's presence – as he already has as many game-winning goals (three) as he did in 79 games last season. Crosby's 14.9 percent scoring percentage is also a couple ticks higher than his stellar career total, too, and he has helped Pittsburgh to a 34-15-6 records that is good for second in the Metropolitan Division.

Part of McClure's optimal NHL DFS strategy Friday also includes rostering Hurricanes wing Andrei Svechnikov ($6,300 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings). The second-year pro from Russia is enjoying a breakout season in Carolina, having recorded 22 goals and 52 points – good for a tie for 29th in the NHL – in 56 games. Svechnikov is also enjoying a stellar February, as he has seven points in his five games so far this month.

Svechnikov's plus-14 mark ranks him among the NHL leaders this season, and is a prime reason Carolina is in Eastern Conference wild card contention. Svechnikov draws a great matchup Friday against the Devils, who rank 26th in the league defending his position.

How to set your NHL DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. He's a huge steal at his price point and this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.