NHL DFS: Sidney Crosby and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy hockey picks for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

The 2019-20 NHL season is approaching the home stretch, but there are still plenty of opportunities to win big on NHL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Tuesday night features a big showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins and NHL daily Fantasy players will be honed in on that matchup with an over-under of 6.5 that is the highest of the seven games on the schedule. That game brings stars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares to the NHL DFS player pool.

But getting those stars into your NHL DFS lineups is costly and requires that you find value further down the NHL DFS price list. So before you make your NHL DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NHL DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday NHL schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NHL DFS picks.

McClure's top NHL DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday's slate, one of McClure's top NHL DFS picks is Sabres center Jack Eichel at $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings. The 23-year-old is having his biggest season yet, posting 74 points in 58 games and he's on a current five-game point streak where he's put up eight points during that span.

In fact, Eichel has a point now in 18 of his last 20 games and he's become a consistent source of productivity for NHL DFS players. Buffalo will take on Ottawa on Tuesday and the Senators rank 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

Part of McClure's optimal NHL DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Crosby at $8,600 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings, who has seven points in his last four games. The 32-year-old missed almost two months this season after having core surgery and he's been on fire since returning in the middle of January.

Crosby has 19 points in the 12 games he's played since his return with five multi-point games. On Tuesday, Crosby will go up against the Maple Leafs, who he has beaten up to the tune of 59 points in 43 career games against them.

How to set your NHL DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. He's a huge steal at his price point and this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.