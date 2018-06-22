NHL Draft 2018: Capitals trade Philipp Grubauer, Brooks Orpik to Avalanche for second-round pick
The deal is a big one for Washington so it can free up money to use this summer
Just prior to the start of Friday's NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals traded goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Brooks Orpik to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for the Avs' second-round pick (47th overall).
Grubauer, 26, is a pending restricted free agent and will likely find himself as the Avalanche's backup goalie behind Semyon Varlamov. The German netminder had a solid campaign last year, recording a .923 save percentage over 35 games for the Capitals. He entered the postseason at the Caps' starting goaltender before being replaced by Braden Holtby after two games.
Orpik, who will turn 38 prior to next season, is expected to be either flipped or bought out by the Avalanche. His inclusion in the deal is huge for the Capitals, who get to shed the veteran defenseman and his $5.5 million cap hit before the final year of his contract.
That money saved may go a long way toward helping Washington retain defenseman John Carlson, who is heading towards the open market as a potential unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old Carlson has been a pivotal part of their blue line, recording nearly 25 minutes of ice time per game last season. He had 15 goals and 68 points during the regular season, plus 20 points during the team's playoff run.
This trade could ultimately be a major factor in Carlson staying put, and -- if that's the case -- it's a pretty big deal for Washington.
