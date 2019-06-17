NHL Draft 2019: Date, time, location, TV, streaming options, how to watch

The St. Louis Blues aren't even a week into their celebration of the team's first Stanley Cup championship, but the NHL offseason is moving full steam ahead starting with the 2019 Entry Draft this coming this weekend.

Before the big names hit the open market in July, we have a boatload of young talent to welcome onto the ice.

Here's everything you need to know to catch this week's ceremonies:

What is the 2019 NHL Draft?

It's just like every other pro sports draft -- an event during which every team gets a shot at adding young talent to its organization. Any North American prospects ages 18-20 or European/international players ages 18-21 are eligible to be selected, with each of the NHL's 31 teams awarded picks throughout the draft's seven rounds. The order of the first 15 non-playoff team picks is sorted through the NHL Draft Lottery, with the remaining teams picking in order of worst to best place in the standings.

Where is the 2019 NHL Draft?

This year's draft will be held at Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia. It marks the first time Vancouver has hosted the event since 2006, and the 36th straight year of a different host city following a two-decade run in Montreal, Quebec.

When is the 2019 NHL Draft?

This year's draft begins Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET, and resumes Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. ET. The first round will be broadcast by itself Friday, with rounds 2-7 taking place Saturday.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN, NHL Network

Stream: NBC Sports app, fuboTV (try for free)