NHL Draft 2019: Date, time, location, TV, streaming options, how to watch
Everything you need to know about this year's big event
The St. Louis Blues aren't even a week into their celebration of the team's first Stanley Cup championship, but the NHL offseason is moving full steam ahead starting with the 2019 Entry Draft this coming this weekend.
Before the big names hit the open market in July, we have a boatload of young talent to welcome onto the ice.
Here's everything you need to know to catch this week's ceremonies:
What is the 2019 NHL Draft?
It's just like every other pro sports draft -- an event during which every team gets a shot at adding young talent to its organization. Any North American prospects ages 18-20 or European/international players ages 18-21 are eligible to be selected, with each of the NHL's 31 teams awarded picks throughout the draft's seven rounds. The order of the first 15 non-playoff team picks is sorted through the NHL Draft Lottery, with the remaining teams picking in order of worst to best place in the standings.
Where is the 2019 NHL Draft?
This year's draft will be held at Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia. It marks the first time Vancouver has hosted the event since 2006, and the 36th straight year of a different host city following a two-decade run in Montreal, Quebec.
When is the 2019 NHL Draft?
This year's draft begins Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET, and resumes Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. ET. The first round will be broadcast by itself Friday, with rounds 2-7 taking place Saturday.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN, NHL Network
Stream: NBC Sports app, fuboTV (try for free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's boom or bust for Sharks now
Despite long-term concerns, Karlsson's new deal keeps San Jose in contention for a title
-
Sharks lock up Karlsson with huge deal
The defenseman reportedly plans to stick around in San Jose
-
Scenes from Blues' Stanley Cup parade
After a 50-plus-year wait, the Blues finally got to hold their first Stanley Cup parade
-
Bruins players reveal playoff injuries
Several Bruins players dealt with brutal injuries during the season and playoffs
-
Zdeno Chara played through broken jaw
The longtime defenseman took a puck to the face in Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues
-
Devils to pick first in 2019 NHL Draft
The Devils, Rangers and Blackhawks all jumped into the top three