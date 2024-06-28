The NHL offseason is now in full swing with the 2024 NHL Draft set to begin on Friday evening in Las Vegas. The San Jose Sharks own the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery last month.
The Sharks will likely pick Boston University star Macklin Celebrini. For the second consecutive season, the NHL's top selection will likely come in and contribute at the NHL level right away after Connor Bedard did so with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24. The Sharks are in the midst of a rebuild after trading veteran players like Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl over the past year.
The Blackhawks are also right back near the top of the draft as they hold the No. 2 pick. Rounding out the top five is Anaheim at No. 3, Columbus at No. 4 and Montreal at No. 5.
Celebrini will certainly be the most polarizing player when the 2024 NHL Draft class is mentioned. However, there's plenty of other talented prospects that will likely hear their names called early on, including Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levsunov, Russian defenseman Anton Silayev, WHL center Cayden Lindstrom and Russian winger Ivan Demidov.
CBS Sports will have you covered with all of the action from Las Vegas throughout the night.
How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft
- Date: Friday, June 28 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Sphere -- Las Vegas
- TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Round 1
1. San Jose Sharks
2. Chicago Blackhawks
3. Anaheim Ducks
4. Columbus Blue Jackets
5. Montreal Canadiens
6. Utah Hockey Club
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Seattle Kraken
9. Calgary Flames
10. New Jersey Devils
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Philadelphia Flyers
13. Minnesota Wild
14. Buffalo Sabres
15. Detroit Red Wings
16. St. Louis Blues
17. Washington Capitals
18. Chicago Blackhawks
19. Vegas Golden Knights
20. New York Islanders
21. Montreal Canadiens
22. Nashville Predators
23. Toronto Maple Leafs
24. Colorado Avalanche
25. Boston Bruins
26. Los Angeles Kings
27. Carolina Hurricanes
28. Calgary Flames
29. Dallas Stars
30. New York Rangers
31. Anaheim Ducks
32. Philadelphia Flyers