The NHL has made a few small changes to the league calendar following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the 2020 NHL Draft will take place virtually between Oct. 6 and Oct.7. In addition, free agency will begin on Oct. 9, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

It's a slight change of plans. The 2020 NHL Draft was slated to begin on Oct. 9 when the league initially released their return-to-play plan prior to the bubble. But that was always contingent on how long the Stanley Cup Playoffs last. The league is currently in the midst of their respective conference finals, which are taking place in Edmonton. The Vegas Golden Knights are battling the Dallas Stars in the West and the Tampa Bay Lightning are facing the New York Islanders in the East.

The Stanley Cup Finals are expected to wrap up in early October, and will be followed immediately by the draft and free agency period.

The New York Rangers currently own the top 2020 pick after winning the NHL Draft Lottery last month. It's likely that the Rangers will select the consensus top prospect, forward Alexis Lafreniere. He scored 42 goals as a rookie in QMJHL during the 2017-18 season. Lafreniere's 42 goals were the most by a rookie in the QMJHL since Sidney Crosby scored 54 goals in 2004.