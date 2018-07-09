NHL Draft No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin signs three-year contract with Sabres

The Rasmus Dahlin era in Buffalo has officially begun.

No surprise here, but the top overall pick in this summer's NHL Draft has officially put pen to paper and inked his entry-level contract with the Sabres. That entry-level deal carries a length of three years, an annual guaranteed salary of $925,000 and an overall maximum value of $11.325 million over that timeframe.

Dahlin, 18, is 6-foot-2 two-way defenseman considered to be a potential once-in-a-generational player. Heading into the draft he was the consensus top pick thanks to his sick set of skills on the blue line. He's a very good defender and has elite skating ability coupled with good vision, but his most impressive skill might be his hands and stickwork.

And look who was at his side when he signed...



Gilbert Perreault! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/9V73igUfHF — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 9, 2018

While many NHL prospects -- defensemen especially -- take a while to sign their entry-level deals, develop and have a significant impact at the NHL level, Dahlin was always expected to be ready to contribute right from the jump. He's played professionally in Sweden, his home country, for the past two years and has impressed in international competition as well.

He was a member of Sweden's silver-winning squad at the 2018 World Junior Championships, where he was named Best Defenseman of the tournament, and he was also the youngest ice hockey competitor at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Dahlin will join a young, rebuilding Sabres roster that could use some help on the blue line. Buffalo finished last season as the league's worst team, ranked last in offense and third-worst in goals against. Dahlin should be a pillar of the organization for years to come as they look to climb out of the NHL's basement.

He's the third player to be taken No. 1 overall by the Sabres, joining Gilbert Perreault (1970) and Pierre Turgeon (1987).