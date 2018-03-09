NHL fines Bruins' Brad Marchand for flopping against the Penguins
Marchand, possibly facing another suspension, isn't having a great week
Brad Marchand is having a pretty rough week. Non-Boston fans' least favorite player isn't doing anything to help his heel reputation after he committed the cardinal sin of hockey: He flopped. Marchand was fined $2,000 by the NHL on Friday for his embellishment penalty against the Penguins on March 1. It's the first time that Marchand has been fined for flopping and his second embellishment violation.
His first warning coming against the Lightning on Nov. 29, when he and Mikhail Sergachev got into an altercation away from the puck. Sergachev gave Marchand a light poke across the chest with his stick, and Marchand took his dive. Against the Penguins, Marchand's Bruins were up 6-3 against the Penguins. Marchand got caught up behind the net, and Olli Maatta came by and was called for a tripping penalty as Marchand hit the ice.
On top of the fine, Marchand may be looking at additional punishment for a different violation. Contextually, Marchand is known for low hits. Out of his six suspensions, two of them are for low hits. One occurred in 2012 against the Canucks on Sami Salo, while the other was in 2015 against the Senators on Mark Borowiecki. This instance occurred against the Flyers on Shayne Gostisbehere, when he was called for clipping.
Marchand is coming off of a recent suspension from when he elbowed the Devils' Marcus Johannson in the head in January. He was suspended five games for that incident on Jan. 25. While Johannson had to be helped off the ice, Gostisbehere was fine after the upending.
If Marchand ends up with another suspension, it would be a rough blow for the Bruins. He leads the team with 67 points just one year removed from an 85-point showing. After losing two in a row at the end of February, Boston is on a five-game win streak without MVP candidate Patrice Bergeron. If they lose another member of their best line -- and maybe the best line in hockey -- they may just have to bite the bullet for the upcoming games until one or both of them come back.
Boston fans may take issue with the fine, and they'll definitely take issue if further punishment comes down for the clipping penalty. But even the most avid Bruins' fan would have a hard time saying that Marchand hasn't earned his reputation by now. The Bruins are six points behind the Lightning with 17 games left this season. They'll hope to have their stars in place for the home stretch as they try to put together a Stanley Cup run.
