NHL free agency 2018: Buffalo Sabres trade for Penguins' Conor Sheary, Matt Hunwick

Days after adding this year's best young defenseman at the top of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have injected some youth into their offense thanks to a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As the NHL announced Wednesday, 26-year-old Pens winger Conor Sheary is now a member of the Sabres after Buffalo agreed to trade a conditional 2019 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for him and defenseman Matt Hunwick.

Hunwick is 33 and appeared in just 42 games with the Penguins in 2017-18, his first season with the team after signing a three-year deal in free agency. But Sheary alone seems like good value for the Sabres as the centerpiece of the trade, whereas Pittsburgh will benefit from unloading both Hunwick's salary and Sheary's $9-million extension from last summer.

The Sabres, of course, will need a lot more than Sheary to correct their offensive woes, which contributed to a minus-81 goal differential in an embarrassing 25-45-12 campaign. But adding him to a forward group that at least boasts some promise in Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart should strengthen the team's depth. Signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh in 2015, Sheary emerged as a top-six winger in his first full season of NHL action, scoring a career-high 23 goals and 53 points during the Pens' Stanley Cup title run in 2016-17.

His move to Buffalo may have been aided by Sabres general manager Jason Botterill's Pittsburgh connection, as the latter served as the Penguins' associate GM before joining the Sabres in 2017.