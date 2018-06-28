NHL free agency 2018: Capitals re-sign winger Devante Smith-Pelly to one-year deal
Despite losing their coach, the Capitals clearly want to keep the core that got them the Stanley Cup
Days after signing defenseman John Carlson to an eight-year extension, the Capitals retained another piece of their championship core on Thursday by re-signing right winger Devante Smith-Pelly. Smith-Pelly inked a deal with the Capitals for one year and $1 million a season after playing a career high 75 games.
Smith-Pelly was a solid depth piece for the Capitals last season, scoring seven goals and picking up nine assists in his 12:21 minutes per game.
Smith-Pelly's performance in the Stanley Cup Final, however, could well be what netted him the deal. Throughout the postseason, he matched his goal total from the regular season with seven and scored in Games 3, 4 and 5 against the Golden Knights in the series.
Smith-Pelly has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his career. The 25-year-old previously had stints with the Anaheim Ducks, the Montreal Canadiens, and the New Jersey Devils, with his longest stint coming with the Ducks for 3.5 years. He signed with the Capitals for the league minimum of $650,000 in the 2017 offseason. He now has 93 career points, including 40 goals.
According to ESPN, Smith-Pelly reportedly turned down some money from other teams to stay with the Capitals. The Capitals, meanwhile, took another step toward keeping their Stanley Cup squad together.
NHL free agency starts July 1, so you can keep track of every player and every move with our tracker here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
When is NHL free agency? Rules, players
We've got you covered with the details on this offseason's hockey free agency
-
Sabres trade for Penguins' Conor Sheary
Buffalo adds a two-time Stanley Cup champion to its forward group in exchange for a draft...
-
Ovechkin brings tons of gear back home
The Summer of Ovi continues as he finally travels home
-
NHL Free Agent Tracker 2018
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
NHL world reacts to Bettman's induction
You could argue that Bettman wasn't the most popular choice
-
2018 Hockey Hall of Fame: The inductees
Brodeur gets voted in during his first year of eligibility, while O'Ree finally gets his r...