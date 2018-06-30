NHL free agency 2018: Golden Knights reportedly eyeing trade for Erik Karlsson, Bobby Ryan
As the signing period nears, the Senators are reportedly 'likely' to deal their D-man to Vegas
Erik Karlsson may not be among the NHL's top 2018 free agents, but he might be the most coveted player outside of prized New York Islanders captain John Tavares.
Dangled at the in-season trade deadline, the five-time All-Star defenseman has long been a speculated target with the Ottawa Senators in rebuild mode -- especially so now that teammate Mike Hoffman has already been dealt. And it's the Vegas Golden Knights, this year's biggest surprise Stanley Cup contenders, who are reportedly honing in on the two-time Norris Trophy winner.
TSN's Mike Kelly reported Friday that the "likely scenario for Erik Karlsson" is that he "gets traded to Vegas with Bobby Ryan sooner rather than later" and the Senators, in turn, "look to free agency" to fill their subsequent blue-line hole.
Ryan, the Senators' 31-year-old right winger, would make a potential Karlsson deal even more notable, although that's mostly because of his expensive seven-year, $50-million contract -- a cap hit Ottawa has reportedly been looking to unload for a while.
It remains to be seen just how far along any reported Karlsson or Ryan deal really is, however.
Despite Kelly's suggestion that Vegas, which is among the NHL's leaders in projected cap room, is in line to land the Senators' big-name defenseman, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also said recently that "things have been very quiet on the Karlsson front" and that trade talks have "been a little softer than they would have hoped," in part because teams "know that they can play hardball" with the Senators.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
When is NHL free agency? Rules, players
We've got you covered with the details on this offseason's hockey free agency
-
NHL Free Agent Tracker 2018
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
Report: Tavares down to three teams
This year's biggest NHL free agent is apparently deciding between six teams from his Toronto...
-
NHL's top 10 free agents, landing spots
Here are possible landing spots for the 10 leading candidates to hit unrestricted free agency...
-
Couture, Sharks agree on 8-year deal
The Sharks lock up Couture, who has one year remaining on his current five-year deal
-
Devante Smith-Pelly re-signs with Caps
Despite losing their coach, the Capitals clearly want to keep the core that got them the Stanley...