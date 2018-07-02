NHL Free Agency 2018: James Neal heads to Calgary Flames on a five-year deal

"The Real Deal" has a new deal. Veteran winger James Neal will reportedly be heading to the Calgary Flames after inking a five-year contract on Monday, the second day of the NHL's free agency period. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Neal's deal with the Flames carries an average annual value in the area of $5.75 million. That's a slight pay raise than the $5 million AAV that Neal has carried over the last six years.

The 30-year-old is coming off a season in which he scored 25 goals for the Vegas Golden Knights and was a key member of their offensive attack. He added six goals and five assists over 20 playoff games during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

This will be Neal's third team in three years, having played for the Golden Knights last season and the Nashville Predators the year before.

Prior to being selected by Vegas during last summer's expansion draft, Neal spent time with the Preds, Penguins and Stars. He's been a model of consistency during his NHL career, scoring over 20 goals in each of his 10 seasons -- including 40 in 2011-2012, and 21 in 40 games during 2013's lockout-shortened campaign.

He'll join a Flames squad has some pretty exciting front-end talent, including Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk. They'll be looking to get back into the postseason picture after missing the playoffs with 84 points this past season, and Neal brings 100 games of playoff experience. He's been a member of the NHL's Stanley Cup Final runner-up squad in each of the past two seasons.