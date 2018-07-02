NHL Free Agency 2018: James Neal heads to Calgary Flames on a five-year deal
Neal, 30, will head to his third team in three years
"The Real Deal" has a new deal. Veteran winger James Neal will reportedly be heading to the Calgary Flames after inking a five-year contract on Monday, the second day of the NHL's free agency period. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Neal's deal with the Flames carries an average annual value in the area of $5.75 million. That's a slight pay raise than the $5 million AAV that Neal has carried over the last six years.
The 30-year-old is coming off a season in which he scored 25 goals for the Vegas Golden Knights and was a key member of their offensive attack. He added six goals and five assists over 20 playoff games during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.
This will be Neal's third team in three years, having played for the Golden Knights last season and the Nashville Predators the year before.
Prior to being selected by Vegas during last summer's expansion draft, Neal spent time with the Preds, Penguins and Stars. He's been a model of consistency during his NHL career, scoring over 20 goals in each of his 10 seasons -- including 40 in 2011-2012, and 21 in 40 games during 2013's lockout-shortened campaign.
He'll join a Flames squad has some pretty exciting front-end talent, including Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk. They'll be looking to get back into the postseason picture after missing the playoffs with 84 points this past season, and Neal brings 100 games of playoff experience. He's been a member of the NHL's Stanley Cup Final runner-up squad in each of the past two seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Free Agent Tracker 2018
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
Tortorella furious over Johnson comments
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella took exception to comments made by his former defenseman...
-
Blues acquire O'Reilly from Sabres
The blockbuster trade appears to be a win-win for both clubs
-
NHL free agency Day 1 winners and losers
Let's take a look at who made a strong impression -- and who raised some eyebrows -- on July...
-
Tavares signs massive deal with Leafs
The Maple Leafs have landed the prize of the 2018 free agent class and now have the Stanley...
-
Tavares says it was tough to leave Isles
The prize of the 2018 offseason says farewell to New York as he embraces his new team