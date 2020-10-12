NHL: New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche
A strange, prolonged NHL season is officially in the rearview mirror, as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed the league's playoff bubble by defeating the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. But with the league's timeline all thrown out of whack due to COVID-19, we now have a condensed offseason thrust upon us and there's barely been any time to catch our collective breath. 

In a normal year, we'd spend the first week of October gearing up for a new season. But this year has been anything but normal and, as such, we find ourselves deep in trade rumors, pre-draft chatter and free agency rumblings as the leaves begin to change. There's a lot going on right now so we'll do our best to keep you in the loop with the latest updates all in one place:

Free agency

NHL Free Agency 2020
1
Capitals
Signed G Henrik Lundqvist to one-year, $1.5 million deal
2
Maple Leafs
Signed F Wayne Simmonds to one-year, $1.5 million deal
3
Red Wings
Signed F Bobby Ryan to a one-year, $1 million deal
4
Panthers
Signed D Radko Gudas to three-year deal ($2.5 million AAV)
5
Red Wings
Signed D Jon Merrill to one-year deal worth $925K
6
Panthers
Signed F Carter Verhaeghe to two-year deal ($1 million AAV)
7
Blackhawks
Re-signed G Malcolm Subban to two-year deal ($850k AAV)
8
Oilers
Signed F Kyle Turris to two-year deal ($1.65 million AAV)
9
Wild
Signed G Cam Talbot to three-year deal, $11 million deal
10
Canucks
Signed G Braden Holtby to two-year deal ($4.3 million AAV)
11
Stars
Re-signed G Anton Khudobin to three-year deal ($3.5 million AAV)
12
Jets
Signed D Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year deal ($1.25 million AAV)
13
Lightning
Re-signed F Pat Maroon (two years, $1.8 million) and D Luke Schenn (one year, $800k)
14
Senators
Signed G Matt Murray to four-year deal ($6.25 million AAV)
15
Panthers
Signed F Alex Wennberg to one-year, $2.25 million deal
16
Blackhawks
Re-signed F Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal ($3.7 million AAV)
17
Predators
Signed D Mark Borowiecki to two-year deal ($2 million AAV)
18
Rangers
Signed D Jack Johnson to one-year, $1.15 million deal
19
Ducks
Signed D Kevin Shattenkirk to three-year deal ($3.9 million AAV)
20
Capitals
Signed D Justin Schultz to two-year deal ($4 million AAV)
21
Flames
Signed G Jacob Markstrom to six-year deal ($6 million AAV)
22
Ducks
Signed F Derek Grant to three-year deal ($1.5 million AAV)
23
Coyotes
Signed F Tyler Pitlick to two-year deal ($1.75 million AAV)
24
Canucks
Re-signed F Tyler Motte to two-year, $2.45 million deal
25
Bruins
Re-signed D Kevan Miller to one-year deal
26
Oilers
Signed F Tyler Ennis to one-year, $1 million deal
27
Flames
Signed D Chris Tanev to four-year, $18 million deal
28
Blues
Signed D Torey Krug to seven-year deal ($6.5 million AAV)
29
Maple Leafs
Signed D T.J. Brodie to four-year deal ($5 million AAV)
30
Devils
Signed G Corey Crawford two-year deal ($3.9 million AAV)
31
Wild
Re-signed F Jordan Greenway to two-year deal ($2.1 million AAV)
32
Red Wings
Signed G Thomas Greiss to two-year deal ($3.6 million AAV)
33
Avalanche
Re-signed F Andre Burakovsky to two-year deal ($4.9 million AAV)
34
Bruins
Signed F Craig Smith to three-year deal ($3.1 million AAV)
35
Oilers
Signed D Tyson Barrie to one-year, $3.75 million deal
36
Red Wings
Signed D Troy Stecher to two-year deal ($1.7 million AAV)
37
Hurricanes
Signed F Jesper Fast to three-year deal ($2.0 million AAV)
38
Oilers
Signed G Mike Smith to one-year deal ($2 million AAV)
39
Sabres
Re-signed D Brandon Montour to one-year deal ($3.85 million AAV)
40
Sabres
Signed F Cody Eakin to two-year deal ($2.25 million)
41
Maple Leafs
Signed D Zach Bogosian to one-year, $1 million deal
42
Blue Jackets
Signed F Mikko Koivu to one-year, $1.5 million deal
43
Avalanche
Signed F Valeri Nichushkin to two-year deal ($2.5 million AAV)
44
Coyotes
Signed F Johan Larsson to two-year deal ($1.4 million AAV)
45
Sharks
Signed F Kevin Labanc to four-year deal ($4.725 million AAV)
46
Blackhawks
Signed D Nikita Zadorov to one-year, $3.2 million deal
47
Sabres
Signed F Taylor Hall to one-year, $8 million deal
48
Canadiens
Signed F Tyler Toffoli to four-year deal ($4.25 million deal)
49
Flyers
Signed D Erik Gustafsson to one-year, $3 million deal
50
Avalanche
Signed D Ryan Graves to three-year, $9.5 million deal
51
Blackhawks
Signed F Mattias Janmark to one-year, $2.25 million deal
52
Rangers
Signed F Alexis Lafreniere to entry-level contract (three years, $11.325 million)
53
Golden Knights
Signed D Alex Pietrangelo to seven-year deal ($8.8 million AAV)

Other notable transactions