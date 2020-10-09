NHL: New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche
A strange, prolonged NHL season is officially in the rearview mirror, as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed the league's playoff bubble by defeating the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. But with the league's timeline all thrown out of whack due to COVID-19, we now have a condensed offseason thrust upon us and there's barely been any time to catch our collective breath. 

In a normal year, we'd spend the first week of October gearing up for a new season. But this year has been anything but normal and, as such, we find ourselves deep in trade rumors, pre-draft chatter and free agency rumblings as the leaves begin to change. There's a lot going on right now so we'll do our best to keep you in the loop with the latest updates all in one place:

Free agency

The league's free agency period opened Friday, October 9th. You can follow along with our live blog right here and find a list of notable signings below.

NHL Free Agency 2020
1
Capitals
Signed G Henrik Lundqvist to one-year, $1.5 million deal
2
Maple Leafs
Signed F Wayne Simmonds to one-year, $1.5 million deal
3
Red Wings
Signed F Bobby Ryan to a one-year, $1 million deal
4
Panthers
Signed D Radko Gudas to three-year deal ($2.5 million AAV)
5
Red Wings
Signed D Jon Merrill to one-year deal worth $925K
6
Panthers
Signed F Carter Verhaeghe to two-year deal ($1 million AAV)
7
Blackhawks
Re-signed G Malcolm Subban to two-year deal ($850k AAV)
8
Oilers
Signed F Kyle Turris to two-year deal ($1.65 million AAV)
9
Wild
Signed G Cam Talbot to three-year deal, $11 million deal
10
Canucks
Signed G Braden Holtby to two-year deal ($4.3 million AAV)
11
Stars
Re-signed G Anton Khudobin to three-year deal ($3.5 million AAV)
12
Jets
Signed D Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year deal ($1.25 million AAV)
13
Lightning
Re-signed F Pat Maroon (two years, $1.8 million) and D Luke Schenn (one year, $800k)
14
Senators
Signed G Matt Murray to four-year deal ($6.25 million AAV)
15
Panthers
Signed F Alex Wennberg to one-year, $2.25 million deal
16
Blackhawks
Re-signed F Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal ($3.7 million AAV)
17
Predators
Signed D Mark Borowiecki to two-year deal ($2 million AAV)
18
Rangers
Signed D Jack Johnson to one-year, $1.15 million deal

