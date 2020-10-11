A strange, prolonged NHL season is officially in the rearview mirror, as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed the league's playoff bubble by defeating the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. But with the league's timeline all thrown out of whack due to COVID-19, we now have a condensed offseason thrust upon us and there's barely been any time to catch our collective breath.
In a normal year, we'd spend the first week of October gearing up for a new season. But this year has been anything but normal and, as such, we find ourselves deep in trade rumors, pre-draft chatter and free agency rumblings as the leaves begin to change. There's a lot going on right now so we'll do our best to keep you in the loop with the latest updates all in one place:
Rumors
- Alex Pietrangelo met with the Golden Knights in Vegas on Saturday
- Mike Hoffman is drawing interest from 5-6 teams but many are waiting on Hall's decision (per Pierre LeBrun)
Free agency
The league's free agency period opened Friday, October 9th. You can follow along with our live blog right here and find a list of notable signings below.
|1
|Signed G Henrik Lundqvist to one-year, $1.5 million deal
|2
|Signed F Wayne Simmonds to one-year, $1.5 million deal
|3
|Signed F Bobby Ryan to a one-year, $1 million deal
|4
|Signed D Radko Gudas to three-year deal ($2.5 million AAV)
|5
|Signed D Jon Merrill to one-year deal worth $925K
|6
|Signed F Carter Verhaeghe to two-year deal ($1 million AAV)
|7
|Re-signed G Malcolm Subban to two-year deal ($850k AAV)
|8
|Signed F Kyle Turris to two-year deal ($1.65 million AAV)
|9
|Signed G Cam Talbot to three-year deal, $11 million deal
|10
|Signed G Braden Holtby to two-year deal ($4.3 million AAV)
|11
|Re-signed G Anton Khudobin to three-year deal ($3.5 million AAV)
|12
|Signed D Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year deal ($1.25 million AAV)
|13
|Re-signed F Pat Maroon (two years, $1.8 million) and D Luke Schenn (one year, $800k)
|14
|Signed G Matt Murray to four-year deal ($6.25 million AAV)
|15
|Signed F Alex Wennberg to one-year, $2.25 million deal
|16
|Re-signed F Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal ($3.7 million AAV)
|17
|Signed D Mark Borowiecki to two-year deal ($2 million AAV)
|18
|Signed D Jack Johnson to one-year, $1.15 million deal
|19
|Signed D Kevin Shattenkirk to three-year deal ($3.9 million AAV)
|20
|Signed D Justin Schultz to two-year deal ($4 million AAV)
|21
|Signed G Jacob Markstrom to six-year deal ($6 million AAV)
|22
|Signed F Derek Grant to three-year deal ($1.5 million AAV)
|23
|Signed F Tyler Pitlick to two-year deal ($1.75 million AAV)
|24
|Re-signed F Tyler Motte to two-year, $2.45 million deal
|25
|Re-signed D Kevan Miller to one-year deal
|26
|Signed F Tyler Ennis to one-year, $1 million deal
|27
|Signed D Chris Tanev to four-year, $18 million deal
|28
|Signed D Torey Krug to seven-year deal ($6.5 million AAV)
|29
|Signed D T.J. Brodie to four-year deal ($5 million AAV)
|30
|Signed G Corey Crawford two-year deal ($3.9 million AAV)
|31
|Re-signed F Jordan Greenway to two-year deal ($2.1 million AAV)
|32
|Signed G Thomas Greiss to two-year deal ($3.6 million AAV)
|33
|Re-signed F Andre Burakovsky to two-year deal ($4.9 million AAV)
|34
|Signed F Craig Smith to three-year deal ($3.1 million AAV)
|35
|Signed D Tyson Barrie to one-year, $3.75 million deal
|36
|Signed D Troy Stecher to two-year deal ($1.7 million AAV)
|37
|Signed F Jesper Fast to three-year deal ($2.0 million AAV)
|38
|Signed G Mike Smith to one-year deal ($2 million AAV)
|39
|Re-signed D Brandon Montour to one-year deal ($3.85 million AAV)
|40
|Signed F Cody Eakin to two-year deal ($2.25 million)
|41
|Signed D Zach Bogosian to one-year, $1 million deal
|42
|Signed F Mikko Koivu to one-year, $1.5 million deal
|43
|Signed F Valeri Nichushkin to two-year deal ($2.5 million AAV)
|44
|Signed F Johan Larsson to two-year deal ($1.4 million AAV)
|45
|Signed F Kevin Labanc to four-year deal ($4.725 million AAV)
|46
|Signed D Nikita Zadorov to one-year, $3.2 million deal
|47
|Signed F Taylor Hall to one-year, $8 million deal
Other notable transactions
- The Avalanche acquired Brandon Saad and Dennis Gilbert from the Blackhawks in exchange for Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm (Chicago also retained $1 million of Saad's salary in the deal)
- The Jets acquired Paul Stastny from the Golden Knights in exchange for defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and a 4th-round pick in 2022
- The Lightning have placed Tyler Johnson on waivers
- Josh Anderson has signed a seven-year contract extension ($5.5 million AAV) with the Montreal Canadiens
- The Predators have traded Nick Bonino and two draft picks (No. 37 and No. 70 overall) to the Wild in exchange for Nick Kunin and the No. 101 overall pick
- Matt Murray has been traded to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2020 2nd-round pick
- The Canadiens have acquired Josh Anderson from the Blue Jackets in exchange for Max Domi and a 3rd-round pick in 2020
- The Sharks acquired Ryan Donato and Devan Dubnyk from the Minnesota Wild in two separate deals. Donato comes in exchange for a 3rd round pick, while Dubnyk (and a 2022 7th-round pick) came in exchange for a 2022 5th-round pick
- The Maple Leafs re-signed Jason Spezza to another one-year deal
- The Stars re-signed Andrej Sekera to a two-year extension worth $3 million
- The Kings acquired defenseman Olli Maatta from the Blackhawks in a move that's largely a salary cap dump for Chicago
- Mr. Game 7 himself, Justin Williams, announced his retirement from the NHL
- Corey Crawford's time with the Blackhawks has come to an end as the team will not re-sign the goalie.
- Ryan Murray is heading to New Jersey!
- The Predators have traded forward Austin Watson to the Senators in exchanged for a 2021 fourth round draft pick
- The Sharks have picked up key RFA signing Kevin Labanc to a four-year deal worth $4.725 million AAV.
- The Maple Leafs have acquired forward Joey Anderson from New Jersey in exchange for Andreas Johnson.