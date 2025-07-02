The 2025 NHL free agent frenzy was less "frenzy" and more "fizzle." The good news for those in search of more fireworks is that the 2026 NHL free agency class has the potential to be one of the biggest ever.

In the days leading up to July 1, some of the biggest names that were set to hit the market remained with their current teams. The Florida Panthers somehow managed to sign Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad.

John Tavares remained with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a team-friendly deal. Matt Duchene and Brock Nelson chose to sign new contracts with the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs, respectively. In the case of Brock Boeser, a high-end player did hit the market before having a change of heart and re-signing with the Vancouver Canucks.

The biggest name in this year's free agent class, Mitch Marner, was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a long-term extension before July 1.

All of that led to an underwhelming first day of NHL free agency. Nikolaj Ehlers, a skilled and speedy winger, is the only notable name left on the market. Hockey fans were left wanting more, and they just might get it in the 2026 offseason.

Looking ahead -- knowing full well that many of these names will sign extensions with their current teams -- there is some major potential for July 1, 2026 to be one of the biggest free agency days in league history.

Superstars like Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and Kirill Kaprizov need new contracts after next season, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

After losing in back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, does McDavid feel like the Oilers are capable of giving him and Leon Draisaitl enough help to finally get over the hump? The same issues (depth scoring and goaltending) keep sinking Edmonton in the postseason.

Kaprizov is another interesting case because the Minnesota Wild have never advanced past the first round with him on the team. Can Minnesota show Kaprizov that it is committed to building a true Stanley Cup contender by landing a true star center to play alongside the Russian playmaker?

Eichel seems the least likely to actually hit the market because he is in a great situation with the Golden Knights. Vegas is a perennial Cup contender, and it just took another massive swing with the Marner signing.

Bobrovsky would draw a lot of interest from goalie-needy teams looking for someone with a pedigree of playoff success. Ovechkin may retire, but what if the Washington Capitals fall short again in 2025 and he wants another run at the Cup? Los Angeles looks poised for a step back right now, and if that does happen, Adrian Kempe may want to take his scoring ability to a new locale.

That list doesn't even include restricted free agents like Jason Robertson and Martin Necas, who will command big money and would have plenty of control over their next destination.

Perhaps the lull of the 2025 NHL free agent class will be worth it for a true frenzy in 2026. At least, that's what hockey fans can hope for with just 364 days remaining.