NHL free agency: Lightning re-sign forward Cedric Paquette to one-year deal while Erik Karlsson trade talks continue
With the team still squarely in the mix for Karlsson, Steve Yzerman stays busy on other fronts
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday that they re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a one-year contract worth $1 million. The fourth-line winger has spent the first five years of his career with the Lightning, although injuries have hampered him.
Paquette has never played more than 64 games in a season, though when he is on the ice he's a solid depth piece for the Lightning. In 2017-18 he notched five goals and four assists in 56 games, and over 236 career games he has 50 points -- including 27 goals. For the Lightning in the 2018 postseason, he played in 17 games and had a goal.
The deal is a good one for the Lightning -- if the former fourth-round draft pick can stay healthy. He will be a restricted free agent next offseason.
However, the fact that the Lightning are still making moves indicates that Steve Yzerman isn't sweating the Erik Karlsson situation that is still unfolding. The Lightning are reportedly deep in talks for Karlsson, who will be a free agent next season. Karlsson is due $7.5 million next season, while Spotrac puts the Lightning at an estimated $2.72 million under the salary cap after the Paquette deal.
At this point, any move for Karlsson would likely have to be a three-way deal. The fact that the Lightning are still making moves at all -- even moves for depth players -- shows that they aren't bothered by salary cap restrictions at this point.
