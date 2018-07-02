NHL Free Agency Tracker 2018: John Tavares picks Maple Leafs, every free agent move and best remaining players

John Tavares, the big prize of the 2018 NHL free agent class, will be in a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater next season. Tavares informed the Islanders, the only NHL franchise he has known in his nine seasons, that he was moving on Sunday afternoon as the league's free agency period opened, then signed with his hometown of Toronto shortly after.

Tavares may be the only true superstar of this year's crop, but there are plenty of quality players who could have a significant impact on whichever team lands them this summer. John Carlson, however, won't be hitting the market, after agreeing to stay with the Capitals on an 8-year, $64M extension. The Capitals re-signed another piece of their championship team, signing winger Devante Smith-Pelly to a 1-year, $1M contract.

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

2018 NHL Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 John Tavares (27) CSigns 7 years, $77 million
2 John Carlson (28) DRe-signs for 8 years, $64M
3 James van Riemsdyk (29) LWSigns 5 years, $35 million
4 Paul Stastny (32) CAgrees to 3 years, $19.5 million
5 James Neal (30) LWSigns 5 years, $28.75 million
6 Mike Green (32) DRe-signs for 2 years, $10.75 million
7 David Perron (30) LWAgrees to 4 years, $16 million
8 John Moore (27) DAgrees to 5 years, $13.75 million
9 Rick Nash (34) RW

10 Joe Thornton (39) CSigns 1 year, $5 million
11 Tyler Bozak (32) CSigns 3 years, $15 million
12 Riley Nash (29) CSigns 3 years, $8.25 million
13 Patrick Maroon (30) LW

14 Michael Grabner (30) LWSigns 3 years, $10.05 million
15 Thomas Vanek (34) RWSigns 1 year, $3 million
16 Carter Hutton (32) GAgrees to 3 years, $8.25 million
17 Robin Lehner (26) G

18 Calvin de Haan (27) D

19 Jaroslav Halak (33) GSigns 2 years, $5.5 million
20 Valtteri Filppula (34) CSigns 1 year, $2.75 million
21 Mark Letestu (33) C

22 Derek Ryan (31) CSigns 3 years, $9.375 million
23 Kari Lehtonen (34) G

24 Riley Sheahan (26) C

25 Devante Smith-Pelly (26) RWRe-signs for 1 year, $1M
26 Ian Cole (29) DSigns for 3 years, $12.75 million
27 Tomas Plekanec (35) CSigns 1 year, $2.25 million
28 Leo Komarov (31) RWSigns 4 years, $12 million
29 Petr Mrazek (26) GSigns for 1 year, $1.5 million
30 Jack Johnson (31) DSigns 5 years, $16.25 million

