The Stanley Cup Final is getting underway for the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. However, for every other NHL franchise, the offseason has already begun.

The Colorado Avalanche got an early start on their offseason to-do list as they re-signed one of their top free agents. The team signed veteran forward Brock Nelson to a three-year contract extension that will be worth $7.5 million annually.

The Avalanche acquired Nelson at the trade deadline this past season in exchange for forward Calum Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a conditional 2026 first-round pick and a 2028 conditional third-round pick.

NHL free agency opens on July 1 at 12 p.m. ET, but many teams will make an effort to extend players already on their roster, as well as make trades prior to that.

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner will likely be the top player on the open market this summer. Panthers forward Sam Bennett, Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser, Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, and Stars center Matt Duchene also highlight the offseason's deep free agent class.

CBS Sports has you covered throughout NHL free agency with all of the latest signings across the league.

Avalanche extend Brock Nelson

The Avalanche are keeping arguably their top free agent in the fold for the foreseeable future. The team has signed forward Brock Nelson to a three-year contract extension that carries an average-annual-value of $7.5 million. Nelson was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Nelson was acquired at the 2025 trade deadline from the New York Islanders and tallied 13 points (6 goals & 7 assists) in 19 regular-season games with Colorado. He recorded 56 combined points (26 goals & 30 assists) between the Avalanche and Islanders, while also registering four assists in the team's first-round series loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars. Nelson will likely continue to center the Avalanche's second line and skate with Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin.

Nelson is set to turn 34 years old around the start of the 2025-26 season this fall.