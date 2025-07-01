NHL free agency day has arrived, and that means teams around the league will be looking to make upgrades to their rosters for the 2025-26 season. Many teams have already taken care of business before July 1 by re-signing key players to extensions.

The Vancouver Canucks made a huge splash on the opening day of free agency when they were able to re-sign forward Brock Boeser. Boeser is signing a seven-year contract extension worth $7.25 million annually to remain with the Canucks.

Throughout the process, Boeser never closed the door on the prospect of re-signing in Vancouver. With several of the team's key pieces signed long-term, the team will shift their focus towards convincing 2024 Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes to sign a contract extension.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers landed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov on a seven-year, $49 million deal to begin free agency. Gavrikov had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings.

Perhaps the biggest pending free agent is already off the market. After a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, star forward Mitch Marner signed an eight-year deal worth $96 million, so he'll be in the desert for the foreseeable future. In return, the Maple Leafs got third-line center Nicolas Roy.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that they have already re-signed two key players. John Tavares will remain in Toronto on a four-year deal worth just over $4 million per year, and young forward Matthew Knies inked a six-year, $46.5 million deal before hitting the market as a restricted free agent.

Elsewhere, Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito continues to work his magic. With Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad all set to hit the free market on Tuesday, the Panthers have locked up all three for at least six more years. Every single one took a discount, at least on an annual basis, to stay in Sunrise and go for the dynasty.

NHL free agency opened at noon ET on Tuesday, and there are still some interesting names out there. Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers will be appealing for teams looking to add some scoring. Veteran forwards like Mikael Granlund and Jack Roslovic will also be available. Defensively, Brent Burns is one of the top names on the market.

CBS Sports has you covered throughout NHL free agency with all of the latest signings across the league.

Kraken ink Ryan Lindgren

The Seattle Kraken are making an effort to improve their blue line for the second consecutive offseason. After signing Brandon Montour away from the Florida Panthers last summer, the Kraken have signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a four-year deal that will have an average-annual-value of $4.5 million, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Lindgren split time between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche last season. The veteran blue-liner tallied 4 goals and 18 assists in 72 total games in 2024-25. Lindgren provides solid depth to Seattle's back end as the franchise attempts to bounce back from missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season.

Vladislav Gavrikov signs with Rangers

The New York Rangers are improving their blue line in a big way. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the Rangers have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year contract that will carry a $7.0 million average-annual-value.

Gavrikov was the top blue-liner on the free agent market this summer. He racked up five goals and 25 assists with the Los Angeles Kings in 2024-25, but will now likely pair with Adam Fox as part of New York's top defensive pairing. New coach Mike Sullivan gets one of the top free agents remaining on the board.

Corey Perry lands with Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are looking to make a run in the Western Conference playoff picture next season. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, veteran forward Corey Perry is signing a one-year deal with the Kings.

Perry had spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and tallied 19 goals and 11 assists last season. The 40-year old winger has been to the track record of playing in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past six seasons. Perry adds some veteran leadership to the locker room for a King team that is looking to take the next step.

Flyers add goaltending depth with Dan Vladar

The Philadelphia Flyers have been quite busy to begin free agency. The team announced that they have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year deal that will be worth $3.35 annually.

Vladar tallied a 12-11-6 record to go along with a 2.80 goals-against-average and a .898 save percentage in 30 games with the Calgary Flames last season. The Flyers continue to search for a starting caliber goaltender as Vladar will join a crease that also includes Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov.

Brock Boeser re-signs with Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have had a busy start to free agency. After extending forward Conor Garland and goaltender Thatcher Demko earlier in the day, the Canucks have re-signed winger Brock Boeser to a seven-year deal that will be worth $7.25 million on an annual basis.

It certainly is a big deal to see Vancouver bring Boeser back into the fold. Boeser is fresh off of a season in which he scored 25 goals and dished out 25 assists in 2024-25. Throughout the process, Boeser preferred to remain with the Canucks and the two sides were finally able to come to terms on a new contract. With teammate Pius Suter also a free agent and drawing significant interest, it was a big move to keep a forward with 40-goal scoring potential in the fold.

Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the midst of a rebuild under general manager Danny Briere and are coming out of the gate spending. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Flyers have signed center Christian Dvorak to a one-year deal that will be worth $5.4 million.

Dvorak had spent the past four seasons as a member of the Montreal Canadiens. The veteran forward recorded 12 goals and 21 assists in a full 82-game season. Even with the addition of Trevor Zegras in last week's trade with the Anaheim Ducks, the Flyers are still in need of depth up the middle. While Dvorak's cap hit is $5.4 million, the league's salary cap will increase significantly over the next three seasons.

Jake Allen to stay with Devils

The goaltender market just got even more thin. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New Jersey Devils are signing goaltender Jake Allen to a five-year contract extension that will be worth $1.8 million annually.

The Devils acquired Allen at the 2024 trade deadline from the Montreal Canadiens. Allen tallied a 13-16-1 record to go along with a 2.66 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage in 31 games as he split time with starter Jacob Markstrom last year. Now goalie-needy teams will be forced to investigate other avenues to fill their holes in net with Allen off the board.

Bruins land Viktor Arvidsson in trade

The Boston Bruins are adding another forward to their group prior to free agency. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins are acquiring winger Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

The Oilers are attempting to shed salary with trading Arvidsson freeing up $4 million in cap space. Arvidsson will bring some depth to the Bruins' middle-six after tallying 15 goals and 12 assists with the Oilers this past season. He also added two goals and five assists during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25.

Canucks extend Thatcher Demko, Conor Garland

The Vancouver Canucks got two important pieces of business accomplished prior to free agency getting underway. The team agreed to terms with goaltender Thatcher Demko on a three-year contract extension ($8.5 million AAV) and forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract extension ($6.0 million AAV).

Both Demko and Garland were slated to enter the final years of their respective contracts next season. Demko is coming off of an injury-plagued campaign that limited to just 23 games in which he posted a 10-8-3 record in addition to a 2.90 goals-against-average, a .889 save percentage, and a shutout. He has spent his entire eight-year career with the Canucks and is tied for fourth on the franchise's goaltender all-time wins list (126).

Meanwhile, Garland just wrapped up a spectacular season in which he tallied 50 points (19 goals & 31 assists), which was the second-highest point total of his career. The talented winger has combined to score 39 goals over his past two seasons in Vancouver and could be relied upon even more going forward if Brock Boeser signs elsewhere in free agency.

Mitch Marner dealt to Golden Knights

On the eve of NHL free agency, the Toronto Maple Leafs are trading Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a reported sign-and-trade deal, according to multiple reports. Marner, 28, is expected to sign an eight-year, $96 million contract with an average annual value of $12 million. It's not yet clear what Toronto will receive in return. Marner would have been one of the top players available on the open market. Instead, he brings an immediate scoring punch to Vegas' top line.

Panthers get band back together with Ekblad deal

General manager Bill Zito isn't content with back-to-back Stanley Cups. With Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand all set to hit free agency on July 1, it seemed unlikely that Florida would be able to keep all three. On the eve of free agency, the Panthers signed Marchand and Ekblad to new contracts. When it comes to Ekblad, he took a major discount to remain with the Cats, signing for eight years at roughly $6.1 million, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Ekblad was once again integral in Florida's postseasons success, contributing 13 points in 19 games while also posting excellent five-on-five numbers. Now, he'll patrol the blue line in Sunrise well into his 30s.

Brad Marchand signs long-term with Panthers

Marchand isn't going anywhere. The veteran forward is reportedly close to signing a six-year, $32 million extension with the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Marchand was traded to Florida at the deadline last season after spending 16 years with the Boston Bruins. He made an immediate impact, recording 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) during the Panthers' playoff run.

Sam Bennett will remain with Panthers

The 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner is staying in Sunrise. In the Panthers' bid for back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, Bennett was a monster. His 15 goals led the league, and he didn't create that offense at the expense of his defense either. The veteran center was superb at both ends of the ice. Bennett's performance could have commanded a massive payday in free agency, but he has re-signed with the Panthers on an eight-year contract worth $64 million.

Evan Bouchard inks big deal with Oilers

There was never really any question about Bouchard's future with the Oilers. He's emerged as a great No. 1 defender for them, and he can quarterback the power play as well as anyone. On Monday, Edmonton announced that it had re-signed Bouchard to a four-year contract worth $10.5 million per season. Now, between Bouchard and Nurse, the Oilers have just under $20 million committed to two of their best blue liners.

The veteran winger is staying in Detroit for a third season after signing a one-year deal worth $3 million. While Kane may not be as productive as he was while leading the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups, he has eclipsed the 20-goal mark in each of his first two seasons with the Wings. He will stay with the team to give them a top-six scoring option as they try to end their playoff drought.

Blue Jackets sign Ivan Provorov to massive contract

One of the more shocking moves of the re-sign period was the Blue Jackets announcing a seven-year, $59.5 million contract for Provorov. Columbus has used him in a top-four role over the last two years, but he hasn't necessarily had success in those minutes. Paying $8.5 million for a defenseman who struggled to stay above water at five-on-five seems like bad business.

John Tavares re-signs with Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are keeping one of their offensive threats in the fold. The team announced that they re-signed Tavares to a four-year contract that will carry a $4.38 million cap hit per season. Tavares was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next week, and likely would've drawn a considerable amount of interest on the open market.

Tavares, 34, recorded 74 points (38 goals & 36 assists) in 75 regular-season games for Toronto last season. He has spent the last seven seasons with the Maple Leafs after signing a seven-year, $77 million contract with the franchise in free agency.

With the Maple Leafs expected to lose star winger Mitch Marner in free agency this summer, bringing back Tavares on a very affordable multi-year deal is a huge win. Tavares will likely continue to center Toronto's second line when the 2025-26 campaign gets underway.

Jonathan Toews to sign with Jets

Jonathan Toews will make his long-awaited NHL return after two seasons away from the ice. The Jets announced that Toews will sign with the franchise when free agency opens on July 1.

Toews has tallied 883 points (372 goals & 511 assists) in 1,067 career regular-season games. He also ranks fifth in games played, sixth in points, sixth in goals, eighth in assists, and third in game-winning goals (69) in Blackhawks history. In his last full season in 2022-23, the Blackhawks star scored 15 goals and dished out 16 assists in 53 games. Toews has a long list of accolades, including winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010.

Matt Duchene stays with Stars

The Stars are bringing back a key member of their veteran core. Dallas has re-signed the forward to a four-year contract extension that will be worth $4.5 million per season. Duchene was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Duchene recorded 30 goals and 52 assists in 82 regular-season games as he led the Stars in scoring in 2024-25. His 52 assists were a career-high this past season and Duchene's 82 points were the second-highest scoring season of his entire 16-year career. Duchene also added six points (one goal & five assists) in 18 games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Duchene should continue to be a very productive member of the team's top six forwards as they attempt to make a Stanley Cup run next season.

The Avalanche are keeping arguably their top free agent in the fold for the foreseeable future. The team has signed forward Brock Nelson to a three-year contract extension that carries an average-annual-value of $7.5 million. Nelson was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Nelson was acquired at the 2025 trade deadline from the New York Islanders and tallied 13 points (6 goals & 7 assists) in 19 regular-season games with Colorado. He recorded 56 combined points (26 goals & 30 assists) between the Avalanche and Islanders, while also registering four assists in the team's first-round series loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars. Nelson will likely continue to center the Avalanche's second line and skate with Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin.

Nelson is set to turn 34 years old around the start of the 2025-26 season this fall.