The Stanley Cup Final just wrapped up last week, and the NHL offseason is already in full swing. The 2024 NHL Draft is already in the books and was highlighted by the San Jose Sharks selecting Boston University star Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick.

With the draft in the rear-view mirror, free agency is set to begin Monday at noon ET.

Prior to free agency officially getting underway, the defending Stanley Cup champions checked a rather large item off of their offseason to-do list. Florida signed star forward Sam Reinhart to a eight-year, $69 million contract extension that carries a reported average annual value of $8.5 million.

Reinhart wasn't the only big name to come off the board on Monday morning. The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed winger Jake Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million deal ($9.0 million average annual value). Tampa Bay had acquired Guentzel's exclusive negotiating rights in a trade on Sunday.

Theres still plenty of other big names that will be free agents, including veteran center Steven Stamkos, Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Lindholm and Vegas Golden Knights star Jonathan Marchessault.

CBS Sports will have you covered throughout NHL free agency with all of the latest signings.

Brandon Montour reportedly leaving Panthers to sign with Kraken

The Florida Panthers are seeing one of their top defensemen leave the franchise just days after winning the Stanley Cup. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, defenseman Brandon Montour is slated to sign a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Seattle Kraken once free agency opens.

Montour's new deal will carry an average annual value of $7.14 million.

The veteran defenseman was a key cog on Florida's power-play in recent years. Montour tallied 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) during the 2023-24 regular season, and added 11 points (three goals eight assists) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Chris Tanev signs six-year deal with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Chris Tanev to a six-year contract, according to an announcement from the team. The deal will carry an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Toronto had acquired Tanev's exclusive negotiating rights from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick and prospect Max Ellis over the weekend. Tanev was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Stars at the trade deadline after spending the previous four seasons in Calgary.

After coming over to Dallas, the 34-year-old defenseman tallied five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 games, while adding a pair of assists in 19 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The veteran blue-liner has tallied 190 points (33 goals, 157 assists) in 792 career regular-season games in the NHL.

Jake Guentzel inks seven-year deal with Lightning

Veteran winger Jake Guentzel has signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to an announcement from the team. The contract will carry an average annual value of $9 million.

The Lightning acquired Guentzel's rights from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. That allowed the Lightning to negotiate a potential contract with Guentzel prior to the two-time All-Star hitting free agency on Monday.

It was clear Tampa Bay was gearing up for a big-time move as the team traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club during the 2024 NHL Draft this past weekend. In addition, the Lightning also shipped forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings in a separate deal to clear even more cap space.

Sam Reinhart signs eight-year extension with Panthers

One of the top free agents won't reach the marketplace. Star forward Sam Reinhart has signed a eight-year, $69 million contract extension to remain with the Florida Panthers.

Reinhart's new deal will carry an average annual value of $8.5 million.

The Panthers star is fresh off of scoring the game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Reinhart tallied 10 goals during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after racking up a career-high 57 goals in the regular-season.

Reinhart has been a member of the Panthers since the 2021 offseason, when he was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to South Florida. Reinhart has tallied 243 points (121 goals, 122 assists) during his three seasons with the Panthers, and was in line for a massive payday.