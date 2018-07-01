NHL Free Agency Tracker 2018: John Tavares joining Maple Leafs, every free agent move and best available

John Tavares, the big prize of the 2018 NHL free agent class, will be in a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater next season. Tavares informed the Islanders, the only NHL franchise he has known in his nine seasons, that he was moving on Sunday afternoon as the league's free agency period opened, then signed with his hometown of Toronto shortly after.

Tavares may be the only true superstar of this year's crop, but there are plenty of quality players who could have a significant impact on whichever team lands them this summer. John Carlson, however, won't be hitting the market, after agreeing to stay with the Capitals on an 8-year, $64M extension. The Capitals re-signed another piece of their championship team, signing winger Devante Smith-Pelly to a 1-year, $1M contract.

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.