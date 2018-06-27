NHL Free Agent Tracker 2018: Keeping up with John Tavares, free agency moves and best available players

John Tavares, the big prize of the 2018 NHL free agent class, is reportedly taking meetings with six teams in Los Angeles this week. Will he stay with the Islanders, who can offer him one more contract year than his other suitors? Or will he jump ship to an immediate contender like the Bruins or the Maple Leafs?

Tavares may be the only true superstar of this year's crop, but there are plenty of quality players who could have a significant impact on whichever team lands them this summer. John Carlson, however, won't be hitting the market, after agreeing to stay with the Capitals on an 8-year, $64M extension.

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.