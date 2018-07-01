NHL Free Agency Tracker 2018: Watching John Tavares, every free agent move and best available
All the info on the top names available this offseason
John Tavares, the big prize of the 2018 NHL free agent class, is reportedly down to three teams in his search for his next NHL contract. One of those teams is the Islanders, the only NHL franchise Tavares has known in his nine seasons, who can offer him one more contract year if opts to re-sign. The other two contenders for his services are reportedly the Sharks and his hometown Maple Leafs.
Tavares may be the only true superstar of this year's crop, but there are plenty of quality players who could have a significant impact on whichever team lands them this summer. John Carlson, however, won't be hitting the market, after agreeing to stay with the Capitals on an 8-year, $64M extension. The Capitals re-signed another piece of their championship team, signing winger Devante Smith-Pelly to a 1-year, $1M contract.
Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|John Tavares (27)
|C
|2
|John Carlson (28)
|D
|Re-signs for 8 years, $64M
|3
|James van Riemsdyk (29)
|LW
|Signs 5 years, $35 million
|4
|Paul Stastny (32)
|C
|Agrees to 3 years, $19.5 million
|5
|James Neal (30)
|LW
|6
|Mike Green (32)
|D
|Re-signs for 2 years, $10.75 million
|7
|David Perron (30)
|LW
|Agrees to 4 years, $16 million
|8
|John Moore (27)
|9
|Rick Nash (34)
|10
|Joe Thornton (38)
|C
|11
|Tyler Bozak (32)
|C
|Agrees to 3 years, $15 million
|12
|Riley Nash (29)
|C
|13
|Patrick Maroon (30)
|LW
|14
|Michael Grabner (30)
|LW
|Signs 3 years, $10.05 million
|15
|Thomas Vanek (34)
|RW
|Signs 1 year, $3 million
|16
|Carter Hutton (32)
|G
|Agrees to 3 years, $8.25 million
|17
|Robin Lehner (26)
|G
|18
|Calvin de Haan (27)
|D
|19
|Jaroslav Halak (33)
|G
|Signs 2 years, $5.5 million
|20
|Valtteri Filppula (34)
|C
|21
|Mark Letestu (33)
|C
|22
|Derek Ryan (31)
|C
|Signs 3 years, $9.375 million
|23
|Kari Lehtonen (34)
|G
|24
|Riley Sheahan (26)
|C
|25
|Devante Smith-Pelly (26)
|RW
|Re-signs for 1 year, $1M
|26
|Ian Cole (29)
|D
|Signs for 3 years, $12.75 million
|27
|Tomas Plekanec (35)
|C
|Signs 1 year, $2.25 million
|28
|Leo Komarov (31)
|RW
|29
|Petr Mrazek (26)
|G
|Signs for 1 year, $1.5 million
|30
|Jack Johnson (31)
|D
|Signs 5 years, $16.25 million
