NHL Free Agency Tracker 2018: Watching John Tavares, every free agent move and best available

John Tavares, the big prize of the 2018 NHL free agent class, is reportedly down to three teams in his search for his next NHL contract. One of those teams is the Islanders, the only NHL franchise Tavares has known in his nine seasons, who can offer him one more contract year if opts to re-sign. The other two contenders for his services are reportedly the Sharks and his hometown Maple Leafs.

Tavares may be the only true superstar of this year's crop, but there are plenty of quality players who could have a significant impact on whichever team lands them this summer. John Carlson, however, won't be hitting the market, after agreeing to stay with the Capitals on an 8-year, $64M extension. The Capitals re-signed another piece of their championship team, signing winger Devante Smith-Pelly to a 1-year, $1M contract.

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.