The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced on Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series on Nov. 16-19 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The teams will play two regular season games apiece in Stockholm at Avicii Arena as a part of the event.

The 2023 NHL Global Series will mark the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th games that are being played in Stockholm. Stockholm has hosted more NHL regular season games than any city outside of North America. These are the first four NHL games that will be played at Avicii Arena, as the previous 12 were played at Ericsson Globe. This will also mark the 10th season in which the NHL will play regular season contests in Europe.

The 2023 NHL Global Series will feature four NHL franchises for the first time, and it's the first time that the Maple Leafs will play outside of North America. The Maple Leafs will become the 26th team to play regular season games outside of North America.

Meanwhile, this will be just the second occasion in which the Red Wings and Wild will play outside of North America and the third for the Senators. Between the rosters of the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Senators, and Wild, there are 21 Swedish players.

Earlier this month, the league announced that the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings would face off in a pair of preseason games in Melbourne, Australia as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. Those games will be played at Rod Larver Arena in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and 24.