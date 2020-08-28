The NHL is investigating former Florida Panthers general manager and president of hockey operations Dale Tallon for allegedly using racial slurs while with the team. The league confirmed to ESPN they were looking into the anonymous claim on Friday.

Florida Hockey Now, which first reported the incident, says 69-year-old Tallon has been accused of using "racially-charged" language while the team was in the postseason bubble in Toronto. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the investigation to ESPN, but only gave the detail that the alleged comment involved words that were racially charged.

It is not yet known what Daly is accused of saying, but it is related to something he said while with the team during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to reports, the accusations were recently brought to the league.

Tallon and the Panthers parted ways after the team lost their 2020 postseason series to the New York Islanders. His contract with the team ended on July 1 and the team did not renew his deal. He was let go for reasons outside of this current investigation. Tallon was with the Panthers for 10 years, taking control of the team in 2010. Before Florida, Tallon was the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks.