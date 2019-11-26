NHL investigating Flames coach Bill Peters for 'repugnant' allegations of racism

In wake of Mike Babcock's firing by the Toronto Maple Leafs, rumors and reports of his questionable habits and cases of psychological warfare have begun to make their way into the public eye. But Babcock isn't the only NHL coach who is currently drawing strong allegations of troubling past behavior. Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters is now in that conversation.

Peters is currently facing allegations that he used racial slurs against one of his former players while coaching for the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. In a series of tweets posted on Monday, former IceHogs winger Akim Aliu claimed that Peters addressed him with racial slurs "several times" during his rookie season in 2009-10.

"Not very surprising the things we're hearing about Babcock," said Aliu, as he began a Twitter thread. "Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music.

"First one to admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn't you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. Twenty-year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time."

Aliu, 30, was born in Nigeria and is of Nigerian and Ukrainian descent. He moved from the Ukraine to Canada at the age of seven and spent most of his professional career bouncing around the ECHL, AHL, NHL and overseas.

The IceHogs -- the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks that Peters coached from 2008 to 2011 -- released a statement on Wednesday saying, while they take the allegations very seriously, that they had not been aware of the alleged behavior and that any transactions involving Aliu were made without knowledge of the incidents.

"The alleged actions by a former coach toward Akim Aliu while with the Rockford IceHogs are something we take seriously," the team said. "The purported incident had not been reported or brought to our attention prior to yesterday and had no effect on any player personnel decision regarding Mr. Aliu."

The NHL also released a statement on Wednesday morning to announce that they were looking into the "repugnant and unacceptable" behavior alleged by Aliu.

The Flames did not make Peters available for media questioning after the team's game in Pittsburgh on Monday night, but Calgary general manager Brad Treliving met with reporters and said the matter is being taken "very, very seriously" and would be addressed internally.

Sean McMorrow, another one of Peters' former players in Rockford, also spoke out against the coach following Aliu's allegations on Tuesday, saying that Peters is the "worst human being to ever coach me."

Sean McMorrow, another one of Peters' former players in Rockford, also spoke out against the coach following Aliu's allegations on Tuesday, saying that Peters is the "worst human being to ever coach me."

Peters has been the head coach in Calgary since 2018 and previously served as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes from 2014–2018.