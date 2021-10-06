The NHL is investigating whether San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, according to the Associated Press. Kane, who's faced numerous criminal allegations this year, will remain away from his team while the NHL undergoes its investigation.

It's been less than a month since the 30-year-old Kane cleared his last legal hurdle. Kane's estranged wife, Anna Kane, alleged her husband wagered on NHL games and was "throwing" his own performance to bet on San Jose's opponents. The NHL announced it found "no evidence" to corroborate Anna Kane's claims on Sept. 22.

Legal troubles persisted for Kane when Anna Kane filed a restraining order against him late last month, claiming he physically and sexually assaulted her during their marriage. Kane, who earlier alleged Anna Kane was violent with him, held a temporary restraining order against his wife prior to her filing.

If the NHL proves Kane used a fake vaccination card, he could face punishment from more than the league. The use of a fake vaccination card violates NHL rules along with federal and state laws.

"Because the CDC is a federal government agency, replicating the CDC's logo for the purpose of making or showing a fraudulent vaccine card can violate federal law," healthcare attorney Erin Jackson told Heathline. "Because it jeopardizes public health and is likely also being used to defraud someone else, it can also violate state criminal laws and municipal codes."

Kane -- a 12-year veteran who's also spent time with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres -- is only three seasons into a fully-guaranteed seven-year contract worth $49 million. He's coming off a 49-point season (22 goals, 27 assists) in which his Sharks limped to a 21-28-7 record and sixth-place finish in the NHL West.