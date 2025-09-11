The NHL and NHL Players Association announced Thursday they have reached an agreement in which the five players acquitted in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1. All five players -- Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, and Alex Formenton -- are permitted to sign with NHL teams as soon as Oct. 15, per the report.

As part of the agreement, the players surrendered their right to appeal the decision.

If the two parties didn't have an agreement in place, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman would have to conduct a hearing and rule on the five players' eligibility. If the NHLPA or players specifically disagreed, the situation would be open to an arbitration grievance process.

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov rejects extension that would've made him highest-paid player in NHL history, per report Chris Bengel

McLeod, Dube, Foote, Hart and Formenton were each charged with one count of sexual assault, but McLeod received an additional charge of being a party to the offenses.

McLeod, Hart, Formenton, Dube and Foote had all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault related to an incident that took place in a London, Ontario, hotel room on July 19, 2018. The five players were in London at the time of the alleged sexual assault for a gala and golf tournament commemorating the team's victory at the 2018 World Junior Championships.

On July 24, the five players were acquitted of all charges by Justice Maria Carroccia following a two-month trial in London, Ontario, Canada.

Once a verdict was reached, the NHL revealed that all five players weren't eligible to sign with an NHL team while the league reviewed the proceedings. None of the five players were signed to an NHL team while the trial unfolded.