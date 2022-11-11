Any fans looking forward to the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 will have to wait. The NHL and NHLPA have announced that the next World Cup of Hockey has been delayed for at least another year.

The NHL and NHLPA do not cite a specific reason for the delay. Instead, they simply cite the "current environment" as a reason for pushing the event. Now, the league is aiming for February 2025 as the date for the next World Cup of Hockey.

"Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next World Cup of Hockey, the premier international best-on-best hockey tournament, in February 2024," a statement by the NHL and NHLPA read. "Unfortunately, in the current environment it is not feasible to hold the World Cup of Hockey at that time. We continue to plan for the next World Cup of Hockey, hopefully in February of 2025."

Back in September, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly spoke to ESPN about plans for the next World Cup of Hockey but did not mention a potential postponement. Daly noted that the NHL was looking at the possibility of an expanded field and a pre-tournament qualifying round.

Additionally, Daly said there would be no Team North America or Team Europe in the next World Cup.

The last World Cup of Hockey was held in 2016, when Team Canada defeated Team Europe for the gold medal. With 10 points in six games, Sidney Crosby was named MVP of the tournament.