NHL odds 2020: Stanley Cup predictions, title picks, teams to avoid from proven handicapper
Handicapper Bill Marzano has returned over $10,000 on his NHL picks over the past four years.
The St. Louis Blues had a storybook season in 2018-19, going from last place in the NHL in early January to Stanley Cup champions in June. It was the first championship in the 52-season history of the franchise. Amazingly, the Blues accomplished that feat under the guidance of an interim coach in Craig Berube.
St. Louis made Berube its permanent coach during the offseason and has continued its success in 2019-20, as it occupied first place in the Western Conference before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues are listed at +850 in the latest 2020 Stanley Cup odds at William Hill, while the Vegas Golden Knights are the favorites at +500 in the NHL odds. Before making any 2020 Stanley Cup picks, be sure to check out the NHL predictions from SportsLine veteran handicapper Bill Marzano.
Marzano takes a data-driven approach to handicapping: Analyzing stats and trends, injuries and personnel. Marzano homes in on refs to get an edge and uses all the resources he's compiled over the years.
Marzano excels in every major sport and dominates the NHL. Over the past four years, he's returned a documented profit of $10,091 to $100 NHL players. Anyone who has followed his NHL picks is way up.
Now, Marzano has scoured the latest 2020 Stanley Cup odds and released his top NHL futures picks. You can head to SportsLine to see them.
Top 2020 NHL predictions
One surprise: Marzano is fading the Washington Capitals at +850 in the latest Stanley Cup odds 2020. Washington sits atop the Metropolitan Division, but is just one point ahead of Philadelphia and has lost 11 of its last 17 contests (6-8-3).
Defenseman John Carlson has set a career high with a team-leading 75 points and captain Alex Ovechkin is tied for first in the league with 48 goals, but Nicklas Backstrom's production has been down this season. The 32-year-old Swedish center has recorded just two goals over his last 19 games and only 12 in 61 contests after registering at least 20 in his previous four campaigns.
The Capitals also may need to be concerned with the performance of their top goaltender. Braden Holtby sports a 25-14-6 record, but is having the worst season of his career statistically, as he has posted a 3.11 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. That ranks him 51st in the league among goalies with at least 23 games played.
How to make 2020 Stanley Cup picks
Marzano is eyeing an under-the-radar team that has struggled mightily in the postseason over the past decade. This massive long shot has improved since making key changes, Marzano says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. He's only sharing who it is here.
Who is Marzano backing to win the Stanley Cup 2020? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2020 Stanley Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of Bill Marzano's 2020 Stanley Cup best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $10,000 in profit for his NHL followers over the last four years, and find out.
2020 Stanley Cup odds (via William Hill)
Vegas Golden Knights +500
Boston Bruins +550
Tampa Bay Lightning +650
Colorado Avalanche +850
St. Louis Blues +850
Washington Capitals +850
Philadelphia Flyers +1200
Pittsburgh Penguins +1200
Toronto Maple Leafs +1600
Edmonton Oilers +1800
Dallas Stars +2000
Nashville Predators +2200
Calgary Flames +3500
Vancouver Canucks +3500
Carolina Hurricanes +5000
Minnesota Wild +5000
New York Islanders +5000
Winnipeg Jets +5000
Arizona Coyotes +6000
Columbus Blue Jackets +6000
New York Rangers +6000
Florida Panthers +7000
Chicago Blackhawks +25000
Montreal Canadiens +200000
Anaheim Ducks +500000
Buffalo Sabres +500000
