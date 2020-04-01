NHL odds 2020: Stanley Cup predictions, title picks, teams to avoid from proven handicapper

The St. Louis Blues had a storybook season in 2018-19, going from last place in the NHL in early January to Stanley Cup champions in June. It was the first championship in the 52-season history of the franchise. Amazingly, the Blues accomplished that feat under the guidance of an interim coach in Craig Berube.

St. Louis made Berube its permanent coach during the offseason and has continued its success in 2019-20, as it occupied first place in the Western Conference before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues are listed at +850 in the latest 2020 Stanley Cup odds at William Hill, while the Vegas Golden Knights are the favorites at +500 in the NHL odds. Before making any 2020 Stanley Cup picks, be sure to check out the NHL predictions from SportsLine veteran handicapper Bill Marzano.

One surprise: Marzano is fading the Washington Capitals at +850 in the latest Stanley Cup odds 2020. Washington sits atop the Metropolitan Division, but is just one point ahead of Philadelphia and has lost 11 of its last 17 contests (6-8-3).

Defenseman John Carlson has set a career high with a team-leading 75 points and captain Alex Ovechkin is tied for first in the league with 48 goals, but Nicklas Backstrom's production has been down this season. The 32-year-old Swedish center has recorded just two goals over his last 19 games and only 12 in 61 contests after registering at least 20 in his previous four campaigns.

The Capitals also may need to be concerned with the performance of their top goaltender. Braden Holtby sports a 25-14-6 record, but is having the worst season of his career statistically, as he has posted a 3.11 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. That ranks him 51st in the league among goalies with at least 23 games played.

2020 Stanley Cup odds (via William Hill)

Vegas Golden Knights +500

Boston Bruins +550

Tampa Bay Lightning +650

Colorado Avalanche +850

St. Louis Blues +850

Washington Capitals +850

Philadelphia Flyers +1200

Pittsburgh Penguins +1200

Toronto Maple Leafs +1600

Edmonton Oilers +1800

Dallas Stars +2000

Nashville Predators +2200

Calgary Flames +3500

Vancouver Canucks +3500

Carolina Hurricanes +5000

Minnesota Wild +5000

New York Islanders +5000

Winnipeg Jets +5000

Arizona Coyotes +6000

Columbus Blue Jackets +6000

New York Rangers +6000

Florida Panthers +7000

Chicago Blackhawks +25000

Montreal Canadiens +200000

Anaheim Ducks +500000

Buffalo Sabres +500000