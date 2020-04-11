NHL odds 2020: Stanley Cup predictions, title picks, top teams to avoid from proven handicapper

The 2019-20 NHL season was more than 80 percent complete before the coronavirus pandemic ground play to a halt. Now, division leaders like the Blues, Golden Knights, Bruins and Capitals are hoping to re-start as soon as safely possible so they can resume their hopes of capturing the Stanley Cup. The Bruins would be the Presidents' Trophy winners if the rest of the season were canceled, but they're only second favorite in the latest 2020 Stanley Cup odds at +550.

The Golden Knights are the +500 favorites in the current 2020 NHL odds to win it all at William Hill, with the Lightning (+650), Avalanche (+850), Blues (+850) and Capitals (+850) all in the mix as well. And with the league hopeful it can get back to action for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, many teams in the mix have a chance if they can quickly get back into rhythm. Before making any 2020 Stanley Cup picks, be sure to check out the NHL predictions from SportsLine veteran handicapper Bill Marzano.

Marzano takes a data-driven approach to handicapping: Analyzing stats and trends, injuries and personnel. Marzano homes in on refs to get an edge and uses all the resources he's compiled over the years.

Marzano excels in every major sport and dominates the NHL. Over the past four years, he's returned a documented profit of $10,091 to $100 NHL players. Anyone who has followed his NHL picks is way up.

Top 2020 NHL predictions

Marzano is fading the Stars at +2000 in the latest Stanley Cup odds 2020. The Stars are currently in third in the Central Division, sitting 12 points behind the Blues for the division lead and four points clear of the Western Conference playoff bubble.

However, prior to the stoppage, the Stars were playing some of the worst hockey in the league, losing six games in a row to put themselves back on the playoff bubble. Dallas scored just four goals in its four games prior to the break. Tyler Seguin leads the team with 50 points, but nobody else has even broken into the 40s.

"I like defense and goaltending in the postseason, and the Stars are good at both. However, this team doesn't score enough," Mazaro told SportsLine. "The Stars have recorded just 180 goals on the season and allowed 177, which makes them very vulnerable to some of the more powerful teams in the West that can score."

2020 Stanley Cup odds (via William Hill)

Vegas Golden Knights +500

Boston Bruins +550

Tampa Bay Lightning +650

Colorado Avalanche +850

St. Louis Blues +850

Washington Capitals +850

Philadelphia Flyers +1200

Pittsburgh Penguins +1200

Toronto Maple Leafs +1600

Edmonton Oilers +1800

Dallas Stars +2000

Nashville Predators +2200

Calgary Flames +3500

Vancouver Canucks +3500

Carolina Hurricanes +5000

Minnesota Wild +5000

New York Islanders +5000

Winnipeg Jets +5000

Arizona Coyotes +6000

Columbus Blue Jackets +6000

New York Rangers +6000

Florida Panthers +7000

Chicago Blackhawks +25000

Montreal Canadiens +200000

Anaheim Ducks +500000

Buffalo Sabres +500000