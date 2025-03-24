The Monday NHL schedule features a four-game slate, with the first puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. There are two games in the earliest window as the New Jersey Devils (-145) take on the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders (-135) face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Dallas Stars (-220) will host the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. ET and the Utah Hockey Club (-166) and Detroit Red Wings will serve as the nightcap at 9 p.m. ET.

The Islanders, Wild and Devils are among the teams battling for NHL playoff positioning, and SportsLine's proven computer model and team of experts have studied each game to find the best NHL picks today. SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It is on a 28-13 roll on its top-rated puck-line picks this season, returning more than $1,214 of profit for $100 bettors. SportsLine also multiple profitable NHL experts who regularly lock in NHL picks.

Below are SportsLine's best picks for every NHL game on Monday.

Devils to beat the Canucks (-145 at Caesars)

This pick comes via SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is on a 93-49 run on his NHL sides picks.

"Vancouver has a really talented overall roster, but the goaltending has been awful with No. 1 Thatcher Demko only getting into 17 games this season due to injury. He is getting closer to a return but also hasn't played in six weeks. That like puts Kevin Lankinen in net again, and he's fading fast with a heavy workload in losing five of six. In addition, top-six forwards Elias Pettersson (52 points), Filip Chytil (26 points when including time with NY) and Nils Hoglander (21 points) are all expected out. This will matter a bit more to New Jersey netminder Jacob Markstrom, who spent 2013-20 with the Canucks and shut them out early this season." Caesars Sportsbook has the best price at -145.

Boone Jenner Over 1.5 shots on goal in Blue Jackets vs. Islanders (-188 at FanDuel)

Despite limited goal and assist numbers, Jenner has been getting a ton of shots on net recently with 13 combined in his past three games. The model has factored in that he's cleared his shots on goal prop in five of his last six games and it is projecting 2.4 shots on goal in this one, making it a 4.5-star NHL prop pick and a strong value, even with the juice at -188.

Wild to beat the Stars (+179 at FanDuel)

The Wild sit atop the wild-card standings in the Western Conference, but the teams chasing them -- the Blues and Flames -- are both playing well, so Minnesota needs to keep pressing. Minnesota is the road team, but that hasn't been a deterrent this season as the Wild are actually better as the visiting team (22-10-3) than at home (18-15-2). SportsLine's model has Minnesota winning 43% of the time, making this a strong value play at this price.

Utah to cover -1.5 on the puck line against the Red Wings (-150 at DraftKings)

This pick comes via SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is on an 8-4 run on his NHL side picks:

"Just two wins in 11 have the Red Wings falling into the NHL abyss as their playoff hopes fade in the East. Criss-crossing the country on a odd road trip that first took them to Washington (losing 4-1) and Vegas (losing 6-3) further puts Detroit on the ropes. Petr Mrazek, recently reacquired in goal at the deadline, hasn't been the answer after stopping only 22 of 26 Caps shots in that 4-1 loss at D.C. last Tuesday. Meanwhile, Utah still hangs to the periphery of the West playoff race and off consecutive wins at the Delta Center vs. the Sabres and Lightning when scoring a combined 11 goals." DraftKings Sportsbook has the best price on this line at -150.

