NHL odds: Tampa Bay Lightning among top-ranked over/under bets for 2018-19 season

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be favored to win the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Final after adding John Tavares this summer, but they aren't expected to take the Presidents' Trophy.

That honor belongs to the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to opening regular-season odds from Bovada.

NHL teams are awarded two points in the standings for wins and one point for overtime losses. Typically, top teams will come close to or eclipse 100 points over the course of the 82-game season. Eleven different teams, for example, topped 100 in 2017-18, with the Nashville Predators finishing No. 1 with 117 points.

This season, the Lightning are projected to win the most, with the Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets not far behind.

Here are the over/under bets for all 31 teams, per Bovada:

Anaheim Ducks: 96.5

Arizona Coyotes: 80.5

Boston Bruins: 102.5

Buffalo Sabres: 79.5

Calgary Flames: 93.5

Carolina Hurricanes: 84.5

Chicago Blackhawks: 84.5

Colorado Avalanche: 90.5

Columbus Blue Jackets: 97.5

Dallas Stars: 94.5

Detroit Red Wings: 75.5

Edmonton Oilers: 91.5

Florida Panthers: 94.5

Los Angeles Kings: 93.5

Minnesota Wild: 95.5

Montreal Canadiens: 80.5

Nashville Predators: 105.5

New Jersey Devils: 91.5

New York Islanders: 83.5

New York Rangers: 75.5

Ottawa Senators: 71.5

Philadelphia Flyers: 98.5

Pittsburgh Penguins: 103.5

San Jose Sharks: 97.5

St. Louis Blues: 95.5

Tampa Bay Lightning: 107.5

Toronto Maple Leafs: 106.5

Vancouver Canucks: 77.5

Vegas Golden Knights: 96.5

Washington Capitals: 98.5

Winnipeg Jets: 106.5