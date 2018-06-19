NHL odds: Where will Barry Trotz coach next? Who will be Washington Capitals' next coach?

Barry Trotz's resignation from the Washington Capitals this week was about as abrupt as the Caps' 2018 Stanley Cup title was improbable.

All of a sudden, though, the defending NHL champions are in pursuit of a replacement for the man who led them to their first title, whereas Trotz, who went a league-best 205-89-34 with Washington over four years, has opted to forgo an automatic contract extension for a better deal elsewhere.

Oddsmakers haven't wasted any time predicting where Trotz will end up coaching in 2018-19, as well as which coach the Capitals will hire as they try to defend their championship. Here are the latest odds, according to Bovada, which have the Caps' Stanley Cup-winning coach favored to take his talents to the Big Apple and the Capitals favored to promote assistant coach Todd Reirden, who general manager Brian MacLellan recently called a "good candidate" for Trotz's job:

Which team will Barry Trotz coach in 2018-19?

New York Islanders -200

Minnesota Wild +500

St. Louis Blues +600

Buffalo Sabres +700

Which coach will the Washington Capitals hire?

Todd Reirden (2/15)

Sheldon Keefe (6/1)

Alain Vigneault (7/1)

Darryl Sutter (12/1)

Dan Bylsma (12/1)