NHL Opening Night scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Auston Matthews scores twice for Maple Leafs
All the best highlights from NHL opening night are right here
It's opening night in the NHL, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the night, so check back often to find everything you need to know about the season's first night of action.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
- Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Ottawa Senators 3 (Recap)
- Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues (GameTracker)
- Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers, 10 pm ET (GameTracker)
- San Jose Sharks at Las Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 pm ET (Preview)
Tough ending for Brannstrom
Safe to say it was a tough start to the season for promising Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom. Not only did Ottawa get pretty thoroughly walloped by the Leafs, but Brannstrom also took a skate to the face in the closing seconds of the game. The scary incident came when Brannstrom prevented Auston Matthews from capping a hat trick on an empty net, but Matthews skate came up and clipped Brannstrom in the face. It's always tough to watch these plays.
Brannstrom immediately headed to the bench for medical attention as the game came to an end. Hopefully he was able to avoid significant injury but we'll have to wait for an update.
Ovechkin still has the touch
Alex Ovechkin is a Russian machine, and he still isn't broken. Ovi got his first goal of the season on Wednesday night in St. Louis and it was a beauty. He faked the slapper, got a defender to bite then sniped one past Jordan Binnington to get the Capitals on the board.
Okay, the accidental net-front screen from Colton Parayko probably helped too.
Matthews gets his first...and his second
Auston Matthews might have a little bit of a fire under him in this season opener. Not only did he lose out on the Leafs' captaincy to John Tavares, but he had to watch Scott Sabourin score in his face.
But Matthews is undoubtedly going to score a whole lot of goals this season and he got his first two on Wednesday night. The first came off a crisp feed from William Nylander, who is wearing that fresh No. 88 and looking to have a bounce-back campaign after a pretty brutal year. If Nylander keeps dishing sauce like this, he'll have no problem getting his numbers.
The second also came off a gorgeous pass, this one from Mitch Marner. I mean, just look at the absolutely nasty no-look feed from Marner here. That's a $22 million connection and it's worth every penny.
Scott Sabourin making a name for himself
Scott Sabourin was a victim of the preseason's harshest on-ice chirp when Auston Matthews checked his nameplate gave him the ol' "who are you?" during an exhibition in September.
But Sabourin ended up making the Sens' roster as a 27-year-old longshot and -- wouldn't you know it -- he's scored in Ottawa's season opener. As an added bonus, he did it in front of Matthews and the Leafs.
That's one way to make sure they recognize.
Blues finally raise their banner
After spending a summer with the Stanley Cup for the first time, the Blues took one last skate with Lord Stanley before finally raising a championship banner to rafters in their home building. St. Louis also got to enjoy one last sing-along to "Gloria" before opening up their title defense against the Capitals.
Once the puck was dropped, the Blues managed to pick up right where they left off. They got a goal from Sammy Blais just 53 seconds into the game and then added an Alex Pietrangelo power play goal to jump out to an early 2-0 lead.
Who saw this coming?
It didn't take very long for us all to be reminded that hockey can be extremely weird. The Leafs-Senators game is the seemingly the most lopsided game on the opening night slate, as Toronto is considered to be one of the league's most dangerous teams, while the Senators....well, they're also a team.
It'd be totally fair to expect the Leafs to come out of the gate and just knock the Sens around pretty good, but it was Ottawa who kicked off their season by delivering a punch in the mouth. Brady Tkachuk scored the first goal of the 2019-2020 season when he got on the board just 25 seconds into the first period in Toronto.
The Senators also managed to kill off three Toronto power plays in the opening 20 minutes, helping them take a 1-0 lead into first intermission.
-
