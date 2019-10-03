NHL Opening Night scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Blues open title defense against Capitals in St. Louis

It's opening night in the NHL, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the night, so check back often to find everything you need to know about the season's first night of action.

Matthews gets his first

Auston Matthews is probably going to score a whole lot of goals this season and he got his first on Wednesday night. It came off a brilliant feed from William Nylander, who is wearing that fresh No. 88 and looking to have a bounce-back campaign after a pretty brutal year. If Nylander keeps dishing sauce like this, he'll have no problem getting his numbers.

Blues finally raise their banner

After spending a summer with the Stanley Cup for the first time, the Blues took one last skate with Lord Stanley before finally raising a championship banner to rafters in their home building. St. Louis also got to enjoy one last sing-along to "Gloria" before opening up their title defense against the Capitals.

Finally, the Stanley Cup has been hoisted on home ice. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Nj93go8yIf — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 3, 2019

Once the puck was dropped, the Blues managed to pick up right where they left off. They got a goal from Sammy Blais just 53 seconds into the game and then added an Alex Pietrangelo power play goal to jump out to an early 2-0 lead.

Who saw this coming?

It didn't take very long for us all to be reminded that hockey can be extremely weird. The Leafs-Senators game is the seemingly the most lopsided game on the opening night slate, as Toronto is considered to be one of the league's most dangerous teams, while the Senators....well, they're also a team.

It'd be totally fair to expect the Leafs to come out of the gate and just knock the Sens around pretty good, but it was Ottawa who kicked off their season by delivering a punch in the mouth. Brady Tkachuk scored the first goal of the 2019-2020 season when he got on the board just 25 seconds into the first period in Toronto.

The Senators also managed to kill off three Toronto power plays in the opening 20 minutes, helping them take a 1-0 lead into first intermission.