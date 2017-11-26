NHL Player Safety to call Gabe Landeskog on Monday regarding cross-check to Flames’ Tkachuk

Landeskog might be looking at more than just the minor penalty he served on Saturday

Gabriel Landeskog will be having a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday to see if suplimental discipline will be needed to further punish a cross-check that Gabe laid on Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on Saturday night.

The Colorado Avalanche winger recieved a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking 3:53 into the game against the Flames that the Avs won by a score of 3-2.

Here is a quote from the NHL website that explains a little more of the legal aspects of this situation: [NHL]

“The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.”

And the tweet that announced the hearing:

Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog will have a hearing tomorrow for cross-checking Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 26, 2017

We will know sometime on Monday what the verdict will be. Hopefully the Captain doesn’t miss any games.