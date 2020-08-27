After reports surfaced that the NHL had decided that Stanley Cup Playoff games should be postponed, the NHLPA has decided that the players will not play on Thursday or Friday. The decision was made after a push from among their ranks, following the Milwaukee Bucks decision not to play as a means of protest and a way to bring awareness to racial injustice and police brutality.
The NHL was the only major sports league in North America to not have any games postponed on Wednesday, as NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS players sat out as well.
Players around sports showed support to the Bucks, unified in a message of change, justice and equality.
The league received criticism from players for its initial lack of action, with many questioning their commitment to the cause.
Some players called out the league as well. Evander Kane was outspoken on social media, calling it "insulting."
Actually it’s incredibly insulting as a black man in hockey the lack of action and acknowledgement from the @nhl, just straight up insulting. https://t.co/1KrpUvFhaQ— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020
He also tweeted out that the Hockey Diversity Alliance has requested the league suspend all of Thursday's games.
We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020
Matt Dumba and Anthony Duclair also tweeted the HDA's call to action.
NHL teams and players reacted on social media when the games were postponed. Here are some of the reactions:
The LA Kings support today’s decision. #BlackLivesMatter | #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/jSvgzGwgFL— LA Kings (@LAKings) August 27, 2020
Statement from the Vegas Golden Knights and our players pic.twitter.com/WVvhtnS8Q1— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
https://t.co/0hVQ5Vos7s pic.twitter.com/7hqRcjXES6— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 27, 2020
Exactly. The PLAYERS took a stand today, they stepped up. Proud of my fellow nhl PLAYERS for their action. https://t.co/IKcsvcoUbl— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020
Change...Quotes & Conversations are great...but the actions that come from those quotes & conversations is where the real change happens. pic.twitter.com/s7rY2KCJzx— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) August 27, 2020
Respect to the players inside the bubble that listened to what @theHDA2020 had to say & collectively made the decision not to play tonight— Garret Sparks (@GSparks40) August 27, 2020
Was looking forward to watching the games like every night but some issues are bigger than the game
Hockey players can fight for justice
Players decision https://t.co/hsdBLO3vId— Nazem Kadri (@43_Kadri) August 27, 2020