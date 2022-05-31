The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.
The structure of the playoffs is as follows:
- The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second wild card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top wild card team.
- Each series will be in a best-of-seven format
- The home ice advantage goes to the team with the higher seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE
New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Wednesday, June 1 8 p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
Game 2: Friday, June 3 8 p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
Game 3: Sunday, June 5 3 p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN
Game 4: Tuesday, June 7 8 p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN
Game 5: *Thursday, June 9 8 p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
Game 6: *Saturday, June 11 8 p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN
Game 7: *Tuesday, June 14 8 p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE
Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Tuesday, May 31 8 p.m.| at Colorado | TV: TNT
Game 2: Thursday, June 2 8 p.m. | at Colorado | TV: TNT
Game 3: Saturday, June 4 8 p.m. | at Edmonton | TV: TNT
Game 4: Monday, June 6 8 p.m. | at Edmonton | TV: TNT
Game 5: *Wednesday, June 8 | at Colorado | TV: TNT
Game 6: *Friday, June 10 time TBD | at Edmonton | TV: TNT
Game 7: *Sunday, June 12 time TBD | at Colorado | TV: TNT
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB wins, 4-0)
Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 2: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 | Recap
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (NYR wins, 4-3)
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 | Recap
Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 4: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 | Recap
Game 6: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 7: Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL wins, 4-2)
Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Blues 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 5: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 | Recap
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (EDM wins, 4-1)
Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 5, Flames 4 | Recap
FIRST ROUND RESULTS
Florida Panthers defeat Washington Capitals, 4-2
Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap
Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap
Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap
Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap
Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap
Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Carolina Hurricanes defeat Boston Bruins, 4-3
Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap
Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap
Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap
New York Rangers defeat Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3
Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap
Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap
Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap
Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap
Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap
Colorado Avalanche defeat Nashville Predators, 4-0
Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap
St. Louis Blues defeat Minnesota Wild, 4-2
Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap
Calgary Flames defeat Dallas Stars, 4-3
Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap
Edmonton Oilers defeat Los Angeles Kings, 4-3
Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0 I Recap
Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap
Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap