The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.
The Florida Panthers captured the President's Trophy as the team with the most points around the league. Equipped with one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, the Panthers finished with a 58-18-6 record and a grand total of 122 points when the regular season dust settled.
The structure of the playoffs is as follows:
- The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second wild card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top wild card team.
- Each series will be in a best-of-seven format
- The home ice advantage goes to the team with the higher seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB leads 1-0)
Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 2: Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. | at FLA | TV: TNT
Game 3: Sunday, May 22, 1:30 p.m. | at TB | TV: TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 23, 7 p.m. | at TB | TV: TNT
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 25, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 27, TBD | at TB | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 29, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Wednesday, May 18, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN
Game 2: Friday, May 20, 8 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN
Game 3: Sunday, May 22, 3:30 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN
Game 4: Tuesday, May 24, 7 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: Thursday, May 26, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Saturday, May 28, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Monday, May 30, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL leads 1-0)
Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Thursday, May 19, 9:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT
Game 3: Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m. | at STL | TV: TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 23, 9:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: TNT
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 25, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 27, TBD | at STL | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 29, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames
Game 1: Wednesday, May 18, 9:30 p.m. | at CAL | TV: ESPN
Game 2: Friday, May 20, 10:30 p.m. | at CAL | TV: ESPN
Game 3: Sunday, May 22, 8 p.m. | at EDM | TV: ESPN2
Game 4: Tuesday, May 24, 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: Thursday, May 26, TBD | at CAL | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Saturday, May 28, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Monday, May 30, TBD | at CAL | TV: TBD
FIRST ROUND RESULTS
Florida Panthers defeat Washington Capitals, 4-2
Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap
Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap
Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap
Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap
Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap
Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Carolina Hurricanes defeat Boston Bruins, 4-3
Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap
Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap
Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap
New York Rangers defeat Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3
Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap
Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap
Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap
Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap
Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap
Colorado Avalanche defeat Nashville Predators, 4-0
Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap
St. Louis Blues defeat Minnesota Wild, 4-2
Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap
Calgary Flames defeat Dallas Stars, 4-3
Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap
Edmonton Oilers defeat Los Angeles Kings, 4-3
Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0 I Recap
Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap
Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap