The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few days left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020.

As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. The postseason will begin on May 2 and end on or before June 30. As all of the action unfolds in these final weeks of the regular season, we'll keep you updated with which teams have clinched and how the postseason race is shaping up.

On Tuesday, the three remaining playoff spots in the Western Conference could be claimed -- depending on the outcome of the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars:

Stars clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Golden Knights in regulation . In addition, the Golden Knights need to earn at least a point in order to stay in the playoff race .

. In addition, the Golden Knights . If the Stars win in any fashion, the Kings secure a playoff berth and would face the Edmonton Oilers in the opening round of the playoffs. The Oilers can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division with any type of win over the Pittsburgh Penguins .

of the playoffs. The Oilers can . The Nashville Predators could clinch a playoff berth if any of the following scenarios occur: Predators defeat the Calgary Flames in regulation, Predators beat the Flames in overtime and the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in regulation, Predators beat the Flames in a shootout and the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in regulation or overtime, Predators get one point against the Flames and the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in any form, or the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in regulation.

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division if they simply defeat the Rangers.

The Florida Panthers can also clinch the President's Trophy (best record in the NHL) if they defeat the Boston Bruins in any fashion AND the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion. The Panthers can also clinch the President's Trophy with at least a point against the Bruins AND the Blues defeating the Avalanche in regulation.

Here's a look at the current Divisional and Wild Card standings as Tuesday, April 26. If the regular season ended today, these teams would make the playoffs:

(* means team has already clinched playoff berth)

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Eastern Conference Wild Card

Central Division

Pacific Division

Western Conference Wild Card