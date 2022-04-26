The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few days left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020.
As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. The postseason will begin on May 2 and end on or before June 30. As all of the action unfolds in these final weeks of the regular season, we'll keep you updated with which teams have clinched and how the postseason race is shaping up.
On Tuesday, the three remaining playoff spots in the Western Conference could be claimed -- depending on the outcome of the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars:
- Stars clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Golden Knights in regulation. In addition, the Golden Knights need to earn at least a point in order to stay in the playoff race.
- If the Stars win in any fashion, the Kings secure a playoff berth and would face the Edmonton Oilers in the opening round of the playoffs. The Oilers can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division with any type of win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- The Nashville Predators could clinch a playoff berth if any of the following scenarios occur: Predators defeat the Calgary Flames in regulation, Predators beat the Flames in overtime and the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in regulation, Predators beat the Flames in a shootout and the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in regulation or overtime, Predators get one point against the Flames and the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in any form, or the Golden Knights lose to the Stars in regulation.
- The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division if they simply defeat the Rangers.
- The Florida Panthers can also clinch the President's Trophy (best record in the NHL) if they defeat the Boston Bruins in any fashion AND the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion. The Panthers can also clinch the President's Trophy with at least a point against the Bruins AND the Blues defeating the Avalanche in regulation.
Here's a look at the current Divisional and Wild Card standings as Tuesday, April 26. If the regular season ended today, these teams would make the playoffs:
(* means team has already clinched playoff berth)
Atlantic Division
- Florida Panthers - 57-16-6 (120 points)*
- Toronto Maple Leafs - 52-21-7 (111 points)*
- Tampa Bay Lightning - 49-22-8 (106 points)*
Metropolitan Division
- Carolina Hurricanes - 52-21-8 record (112 points)*
- New York Rangers - 51-22-6 (108 points)*
- Pittsburgh Penguins - 45-24-11 (101 points)*
Eastern Conference Wild Card
- Boston Bruins - 49-25-5 (103 points)*
- Washington Capitals - 44-23-12 (100 points)*
Central Division
- Colorado Avalanche - 55-18-6 (116 points)*
- Minnesota Wild - 51-21-7 (109 points)*
- St. Louis Blues - 49-20-11 (109 points)*
Pacific Division
- Calgary Flames - 49-20-10 (108 points)*
- Edmonton Oilers - 46-27-6 (98 points)*
- Los Angeles Kings - 43-27-10 (96 points)
Western Conference Wild Card
- Nashville Predators - 44-29-6 (94 points)*
- Dallas Stars - 44-30-5 (93 points)
- Vegas Golden Knights - 42-31-6 (90 points)