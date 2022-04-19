The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few weeks left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020.
As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. The postseason will begin on May 2 and end on or before June 30. As all of the action unfolds in these final weeks of the regular season, we'll keep you updated with which teams have clinched and how the postseason race is shaping up:
Here's a look at the current Divisional and Wild Card standings as Monday, April 4. If the regular season ended today, these teams would make the playoffs:
(* means team has already clinched playoff berth)
Atlantic Division
- Florida Panthers - 54-15-6 (114 points)*
- Toronto Maple Leafs - 50-20-6 (106 points)*
- Tampa Bay Lightning - 46-21-8 (100 points)*
Metropolitan Division
- Carolina Hurricanes - 49-20-8 record (106 points)*
- New York Rangers - 49-21-6 (104 points)*
- Pittsburgh Penguins - 43-23-11 (97 points)*
Eastern Conference Wild Card
- Boston Bruins - 46-24-5 (97 points)*
- Washington Capitals - 43-23-10 (96 points)*
Central Division
- Colorado Avalanche - 55-15-6 (116 points)*
- St. Louis Blues - 46-20-10 (102 points)*
- Minnesota Wild - 47-21-7 (101 points)*
Pacific Division
- Calgary Flames - 47-20-9 (103 points)*
- Edmonton Oilers - 44-26-6 (94 points)
- Los Angeles Kings - 40-27-10 (90 points)
Western Conference Wild Card
- Nashville Predators - 43-28-5 (91 points)
- Dallas Stars - 43-28-5 (91 points)
- Vegas Golden Knights - 41-31-5 (87 points)