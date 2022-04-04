The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a month left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020.
As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is beginning to come into focus. The postseason will begin on May 2 and end on or before June 30. As all of the action unfolds in these final weeks of the regular season, we'll keep you updated with which teams have clinched and how the postseason race is shaping up:
Here's a look at the current Divisional and Wild Card standings as Monday, April 4. If the regular season ended today, these teams would make the playoffs:
(* means team has already clinched playoff berth)
Atlantic Division
- Florida Panthers - 48-15-6 (102 points)*
- Toronto Maple Leafs - 44-19-5 (93 points)
- Tampa Bay Lightning - 43-18-7 (93 points)
Metropolitan Division
- Carolina Hurricanes - 45-16-8 record (98 points)
- New York Rangers - 44-20-6 (94 points)
- Pittsburgh Penguins - 41-19-10 (91 points)
Eastern Conference Wild Card
- Boston Bruins - 43-20-5 (91 points)
- Washington Capitals - 37-22-10 (84 points)
Central Division
- Colorado Avalanche - 49-19-6 (104 points)
- Minnesota Wild - 43-20-5 (91 points)
- St. Louis Blues - 38-20-10 (86 points)
Pacific Division
- Calgary Flames - 40-19-9 (89 points)
- Los Angeles Kings - 38-23-10 (86 points)
- Edmonton Oilers - 40-25-5 (85 points
Western Conference Wild Card
- Nashville Predators - 39-25-4 (82 points)
- Vegas Golden Knights - 39-28-4 (82 points)
- Dallas Stars - 39-26-3 (81 points)